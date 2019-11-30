I never expected that

Paul Gallagher is recognised as one of the most accomplished landscape photographers and workshop leaders in the UK today. He has been a writer and lecturer in photography for over thirty years and runs both field and printing workshop nationally and internationally.

I, as many photographers, have places I feel at home with, I like to go back to and be reminded of why I went there before. I have many on my list from the barren deserts of America, the snow laden farmer’s field of Japan, and of course, too many locations of the Scottish Highlands to mention here.

Strangely, a place I feel I have not photographed enough, and one which I live very close to, is the Lake District. This is a place with which I am very familiar and memories of visits here go back to when I was a child climbing and walking in the mountains with my father, camping trips with my friends whilst at university and some of my earliest memories of lugging around a large format camera. To me, it seems almost unjust to not have an extensive back-catalogue of photographic explorations of this beautiful part of England. So why is this?

I suppose the fact that it is so close and ‘so familiar’ meant it did not register as a place to visit when I had to set aside the time to travel and make photographs.

My time for that was always dedicated to Scotland, and in a large part, still is. Other factors that have caused this preterition are quite simply the Lake District was a holiday destination for my young family, and also, I had worked there running photography workshops for over twenty years!