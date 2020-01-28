Canadian Rockies Backcountry

Erik Nilsson Enthusiast photographer. Forcefully drawn to the wild places.





I've spent the last few days sifting through the thousands of images I've taken over this past summer whilst working full time in the backcountry of Canada's Banff National Park. These, I think, have to be my favourite images I've taken. Not only because I think they are pretty images in of themselves, but also because of what they represent to me.

These photos are taken in a boundary-region that marks the border between a semi frequently visited area of the national park and one that is almost pure wilderness, beyond where very few people ever visit.

Just knowing that there are wild places out there still, (in one of Canadas most visited national parks at that!) is important to me. And for me, every time I look at these photos, I am brought back to that special place.