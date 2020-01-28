Succulents – Out of Focus

Richard Heinrich Pushing the boundaries of my photography while traveling and exploring the western United States and Canada. In the last 1 1/2 years covered 14 states, 2 Provinces - Alberta and British Columbia plus the Yukon Territory on my way to Alaska. Racked up over 25,000 car miles plus a ferry ride from Whittier, AK to Bellingham, WA. richardlheinrich.com





The high deserts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas inspire me to take intimate images of the landscape. Big Bend National Park in Texas is my favourite area for taking images of cactus, especially the agave cactus.