Water’s Alive

Cendrine Marrouat I am a photographer, specialising in nature, black-and-white and closeup images. My photography seeks the mundane to capture the fleeting, but true beauty of life in its many forms. I approach photography in the same way as I write poetry. It's not about the tools. It's about the moment when my eyes catch a story that needs to be told. What happens next, is a spiritual yearning to describe the scene with my camera. However, it is during the editing process that my poetic background comes into play. Every photo must achieve two goals: simplicity and serenity. cendrinemedia.com





This mini-set of photos features three different locations: Kauai (Hawaii), Lake Louise and Herbert Lake. They are among my favourite spots in the world.

"Water's Alive" pays tribute to one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring subjects that I have ever photographed - water.

In my five years as a professional photographer, I have documented water in many ways. But every time I look at it, I see something different. I learn something new. Whether I freeze its movement or let it flow through long exposure, it always speaks to me in a unique way.

"In one drop of water are found all the secrets of all the oceans; in one aspect of you are found all the aspects of existence." - Khalil Gibran