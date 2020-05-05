on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Broken Reflections of York

Mark Hunneybell

Mark Hunneybell

I am a keen Amateur Photographer based in West Yorkshire. I have a passion to capture dramatic Landscapes.

Recently I have lost my mojo so to speak for photography in general. I think a lot of Photographers go through this at some point in their journey. So to overcome this, I purchased a small walkabout camera and ventured out.

This set of images were taken in York (England) just after a heavy period of rain. I decided to take advantage of the newly fallen rain by looking for interesting reflections in the numerous puddles. I really enjoyed the challenge of finding the compositions and then trying to capture the images on my newly purchased camera.



