Broken Reflections of York

Mark Hunneybell I am a keen Amateur Photographer based in West Yorkshire. I have a passion to capture dramatic Landscapes. mhunneybellphotography.co.uk





Recently I have lost my mojo so to speak for photography in general. I think a lot of Photographers go through this at some point in their journey. So to overcome this, I purchased a small walkabout camera and ventured out.

This set of images were taken in York (England) just after a heavy period of rain. I decided to take advantage of the newly fallen rain by looking for interesting reflections in the numerous puddles. I really enjoyed the challenge of finding the compositions and then trying to capture the images on my newly purchased camera.