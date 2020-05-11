206
Inside this issue
Lockdown Podcast #5
with Tim Parkin, David Ward and Joe Cornish
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
David Ward
T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating.
We finished our reader questions in the last Lockdown Podcase and so in this episode, I thought I'd ask about composition and whether Joe and David thought it was possible to teach, learn and how they go about it. We had a wide-ranging conversation and a few recommendations of book resources at the end. We hope you're enjoying the podcasts as much as we're enjoying making them.