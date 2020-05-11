on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Lockdown Podcast #5

with Tim Parkin, David Ward and Joe Cornish

By , & | Posted
We finished our reader questions in the last Lockdown Podcase and so in this episode, I thought I'd ask about composition and whether Joe and David thought it was possible to teach, learn and how they go about it. We had a wide-ranging conversation and a few recommendations of book resources at the end. We hope you're enjoying the podcasts as much as we're enjoying making them.



