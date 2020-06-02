on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Autumn in Connemara

Daniele Bellucci

Daniele Bellucci

My name is Daniele Bellucci and am a 42 years old IT Security Engineer. Landscape photography for me is a tool that allow me to breathe the beautiful planet we're leaving in some of its most astonishing corners that rarely get attention. I love to find unusual places, unusual compositions. Beauty is like a treasure hunt and it's everywhere. Photography allow me to catch the essence of this beauty which I hopefully convoy to the viewers.

This year I decided to go and catch autumn colours and shapes in Connemara (Ireland). I spent several weekends between October and November 2019 and this is a selection that I hope could represent my intimate vision of this spectacular landscape under the mood of truly autumnal colours.



