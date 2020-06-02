Memories of Water

Keith Snell I have been taking photographs for nearly 50 years but only since retiring 13 years ago have I had the time I craved to developing my skills and my creative vision. I have a passion for the natural world – its landscape and its wildlife – and much of it explored whilst travelling. I am drawn to wild and desolate places and have been privileged to visit both polar regions, and the desert areas of the USA. Living within the national park of the UK Lake District, my late mother’s homeland, is a particular bonus, both for my wellbeing and for photographic opportunities. keithsnellphotos.com





I am fascinated by water in the landscape: seas, rivers and ice/snow-scapes.These four images explore some recent encounters with moving water using ICM as a creative aide. They are intimate landscapes which is my preferred approach to landscape photography. The first image, a wavescape, is by way of homage to Morag Paterson who first inspired and instructed me in using ICM some five years ago. It was captured on a more recent workshop she lead with Ted Leeming to their new Ligurian homeland. The in-camera movement was initiated with a moderate zoom on a 24-105mm Canon lens whilst panning the camera along the breaking wave.