Steven Cutts
Steven Cutts
I live in remote Australia spending my free time working on long term photographic projects that are concerned with people, history and our relationship with the environment.
While I enjoy being out in inspiring landscapes I tend to photograph the patterns, textures and subtleties of a place. I look at these as the building blocks that make the environment, a montage of hidden details that can easily be missed. These times of solitude are when I switch off from the world, usually without phone coverage or distractions.