Portrait of a Photographer – TJ Thorne

For the second iteration of this column, I really wanted to feature the work of TJ Thorne, a landscape photographer living in the Pacific Northwest of the United States. I admire TJ’s photography for its uniqueness and for the ways in which it subtly conveys emotional connection. I was first introduced to TJ’s work when I relocated to Portland, Oregon and was looking for inspiration in this new (to me) world filled with lush green rainforests, raging waterfalls, deserts, mountains, and diverse coastal regions. When I stumbled upon TJ’s photography, I was immediately struck by how unique it was as compared with the typical work featured of the Pacific Northwest. I knew there must be a deeper meaning or connection between TJ and his subjects, and I really wanted to explore that in depth – so I was thrilled when he joined me for a conversation on my podcast.



What I learned about TJ through that conversation and by studying his artwork is that he regularly uses photography as therapy and as a means of processing, dealing with, and overcoming life’s arduous challenges.

TJ’s life has indeed been one filled with such challenges – he has struggled with anxiety and depression, he has struggled with alcoholism, and has worked gruelling hours as a chef and cook in the restaurant and food service industry. As a trained psychotherapist, I find TJ’s connection with, and use of photography in nature to be a fascinating, persuasive, and wonderful story and study. In TJ’s own words, photography and nature saved his life.