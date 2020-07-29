Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Teaches environmental science at a small New England college and tries hard to escape his desk. Most times he fails.

Born in Timisoara and living in Antwerp, I'm a landscape and cityscape photographer in love with low-light, long exposure and wide angle photography that sits just beyond the border of what our eyes can see, a feeling I aim to share with my viewers.

landandcityscapes.com

I grew up in the rural south of the USA and the woods were central to my childhood. One of my early photographic inspirations was Elliot Porter’s In Wildness is the Preservation of the World. The natural environment is my typical subject matter because of its many opportunities to lose myself in the process of perception, not unlike listening to captivating music, but in this case I try to find expression for the uniqueness of those moments when a camera in hand motivates me to look more closely.

roymoney.com

I live in remote Australia spending my free time working on long term photographic projects that are concerned with people, history and our relationship with the environment.

stevencutts.co