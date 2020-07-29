211
Inside this issue
Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios
Christoph Geiss, Mihai Fagadar Cosma, Roy Money & Steven Cutts
Christoph Geiss
Teaches environmental science at a small New England college and tries hard to escape his desk. Most times he fails.
Mihai Fagadar Cosma
Born in Timisoara and living in Antwerp, I'm a landscape and cityscape photographer in love with low-light, long exposure and wide angle photography that sits just beyond the border of what our eyes can see, a feeling I aim to share with my viewers.
Roy Money
I grew up in the rural south of the USA and the woods were central to my childhood. One of my early photographic inspirations was Elliot Porter’s In Wildness is the Preservation of the World. The natural environment is my typical subject matter because of its many opportunities to lose myself in the process of perception, not unlike listening to captivating music, but in this case I try to find expression for the uniqueness of those moments when a camera in hand motivates me to look more closely.
Steven Cutts
I live in remote Australia spending my free time working on long term photographic projects that are concerned with people, history and our relationship with the environment.
Welcome to our 4x4 feature which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios submitted from our subscribers. Each portfolios consisting of four images related in some way.
Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio
Interested in submitting your work? We're on the lookout for new portfolios for the next few issues, so please do get in touch!
If you would like to submit your 4x4 portfolio, please visit this page for submission information. You can view previous 4x4 portfolios here.