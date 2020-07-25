Lockdown Podcast #8

A short podcast this time as a few of you groaned at the amount of time you had to listen to us waffle for. So this issue it's a thirty-minute dip into three topics. Firstly, some thoughts about landscape photography as a genre - does it matter what it's called and should we try other stuff? Secondly, what's it like photographing at iconic, "overphotographed" locations and finally, because we all love a bit of clickbait, "Is the DSLR dead?" (I'll spoil the surprise by saying "no but ... yes but ... "