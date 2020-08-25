Ribeira da Palha

João Quintela Amateur Landscape Photographer from Aveiro, Portugal





Ribeira da Palha (Straw stream) is a small lagoon just a few miles western from Pateira de Fermentelos, which is the largest natural lagoon in the Iberian Peninsula. It's a beautiful place, ten minutes drive from the town of Aveiro, so is a place I often visit just for a walk or most of the time with my camera bag.

