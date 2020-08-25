on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Ribeira da Palha

João Quintela

Amateur Landscape Photographer from Aveiro, Portugal

joaoquintela.wixsite.com



Joao Quintela - 4x4

Ribeira da Palha (Straw stream) is a small lagoon just a few miles western from Pateira de Fermentelos, which is the largest natural lagoon in the Iberian Peninsula. It's a beautiful place, ten minutes drive from the town of Aveiro, so is a place I often visit just for a walk or most of the time with my camera bag.
Joao Quintela - Ribeira da Palha

Joao Quintela - Ribeira da Palha 2

Joao Quintela - Ribeira da Palha 3

Joao Quintela - Ribeira da Palha 4



