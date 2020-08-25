Winter Trees

Xavier Arnau Bofarull I am an amateur photographer based on the Taunus Range, a mountain near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. I have no formal training in either art or photography. Since five years I try to improve my skills on Landscape Photography, and as a member of a Photo Club I took part in some Exhibitions.





I use to work with Projects, that is to say, working on a theme, a region, a pond, and so on. But as winter had just ended, things weren’t, unfortunately, as usual. We have to stay at home for days. A time suitable for looking for books in our library that we haven‘t read for a long time.

I found a book that seemed appropriate: Winter Trees, of Sylvia Plath. As I read the first stanza of the poem Winter Trees, suddenly, I saw the portfolio.