The Curve

John Richardson I am a keen amateur photographer based in Assynt in the north west Highlands of Scotland. I have a passion for the outdoors and when not working, I enjoy spending as much time as possible exploring the wild landscapes and seascapes of my local area and beyond. I work in both colour and monochrome and I have recently returned to shooting with a film camera. johnrichardsonphotography.com





The theme of this set of images is the curve. They all have a curved line leading the eye through the scene. All of these locations are in Assynt & Coigach and are areas I have revisited many times over recent years.

My approach to photography is increasingly to try and seek out an uncluttered, less obvious and minimalistic landscape. I see the landscape as shapes and graphical lines and much prefer a quieter scene.

This set of images were all made with a Sony A7RIII and processed in Lightroom, Photoshop with a monochrome conversion in Silver Efex.