Colour of Nature

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings. sanjeevstudios.com





After having spent 2 days practising landscape photography in Dhanaulti I was lucky enough to witness some amazing scenes.

The weather in Dhanaulti can be unpredictable, but this results in it always being interesting. We could see an enormous amount of rainbows and rain being whipped up into beautiful clouds in the distance. This was quite unusual because Dhanaulti is a very cold place, but it hadn’t rained for 6 weeks. As I tried to select a composition, I found I was distracted by a large hill that was always in my shot.

It was a challenge to try and portray their greatness in a photograph and get the viewer to feel what I was feeling attempted a pano to capture the entire sky. I used a high ISO to achieve a fast shutter speed due to the high winds. The image came out ok, but there is too much going on so I needed to simplify things and break the image down.

I made one more exposure, which was a shot of the entire mountain from a much wider angle. I am still unsure how I feel about this image.



The weather was nice and pleasant when I captured this photo. But the reality of the situation was quite the opposite – it was extremely cold and windy.



Some of the best landscape photographs are taken in very challenging weather – during a storm, after a heavy snowfall, early in the morning at below freezing temperatures, etc

Landscape 2 and 3 I took from Dhanaulti, Uttrakhand, India.

Landscape 1 and 4 I took from Nainital, Uttrakhand, India.