Confinement 2020

Peter Reid

My home is in southern France, between the mountains and the sea. I like the wonderful light here, and gathering and sharing impressions of the hills and coastline, the changing seasons, and traditions and events in this region.

This is a selection of pictures from those I made during the eight weeks of officially imposed lockdown in the Spring of 2020 as the French nation responded to the threat of Covid-19. All the pictures were taken within 1 kilometre of home - the maximum distance allowed for casual exercise. I arranged them as pairs of images, to give an impression of the shifting and contrasting emotions generated by the experience of confinement. After the end of lockdown I was able to show the full set of eighteen pictures at a private exhibition locally. You can still see them on my website - www.bluehorizons.eu.

