Photographing gardens designed by Sir Humphry Repton

There's a world of difference between going out and photographing what you love and being commissioned to photograph a location for a job. You might be lucky and the commission is to photograph an area you know well and have lots of insider knowledge about best times and weather conditions and the client has lots of time for you to choose the best day to visit. In reality, you'll be lucky if you have more than a few hours to capture a location and you'll have to live with access during 'poor' light (never mind being asked to work during the summer! Bleurgh!). In this screencast, I talked to Joe about his work on a project photographing various gardens designed by Sir Humphry Repton, a successor to the legendary Capability Brown.