End Frame: ‘Dance Off’ by Jeremy Barrett

I've been a professional photographer for the past 20 years and enjoy the Landscape as a balance to my day to day commercial work. Living on the edge of the Peak District allows me time to explore the beautiful countryside and what this stunning part of the UK has to offer.

When asked to write for On Landscapes’ end frame feature, I jumped at the chance, a fantastic opportunity to share and talk about a favourite image and photographer of mine! Then the reality of the challenge set in, actually narrowing down the choice to one image, hugely difficult.

As I have explored photographers’ work over the years, obvious choices stood out.

Joe Cornish's images have always inspired me. My bookshelf is littered with his amazing work, along with Bruce Percy, David Ward, and Hans Strand.

More recently Neil Burnell and Dylan Nardini have been regular views in my browser. Both of these photographers have a real fresh and original take on photography with images taken in dramatic light, in unique and creative ways.

Viewing and becoming absorbed in other photographers’ work has definitely helped me improve my creative journey. I feel it’s a must to learn and be inspired. Watching others follow their path has eventually led to me finding my own.

In the process of thinking about the article it reminded me of the earlier days of taking landscape pictures.

Back then, the online gallery Flickr was a popular resource. There was a group of photographers that all ventured out into the Peak District who used this platform and it became quite a community sharing and commenting across each other’s pictures.

One of these photographers is called Jeremy Barrett. I had admired his work for a while, his pictures often muted in colour and packed full of brooding moodiness. His woodland images always stood out, organising the chaos into constructive and beautiful ways, capturing fantastic scenes in stunning light.