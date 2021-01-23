223
Inside this issue
Weather Watcher
A Landscape Photographers Approach to the Weather
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
Have you ever tried looking for a weather forecast until you found the one you liked the look of and decided to believe in that? If so, you are not alone; I would definitely plead guilty. ’Forecast surfing’ may not be restricted to landscape photographers, but I guess we are more prone to it than most. Especially in the winter, when conditions are at their most critical, I often check the predictions three times a day on the internet, even listening when the (hopelessly vague) radio forecast is on.
But is it useful to indulge in this obsession? No doubt there is some justification for saying that looking out of the window is a more reliable guide to the forecast than those supplied by the experts with their billion-dollar computing infrastructure.
My son Sam, an atmospheric and oceanic earth scientist, tells me that in scientific modelling, all models are (more or less) inaccurate…but that some models are useful.