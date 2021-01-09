The Enchanted Forest

Gill Moon I am a landscape photographer based in Suffolk. I love exploring hidden landscapes that are not often photographed and am passionate about promoting a connection with the environment through my work. gillmoon.com





Some wild places have the power to captivate all who visit them, not because they have unrivalled views or superior scenery but because they instil in the visitor a sense of wonder and awe. Staverton Thicks in Suffolk is one such place.

It’s ancient woodland is a landscape of fairytale qualities where vast oaks stand side by side with some of the tallest holly trees in Britain. Reminiscent of childhood stories, the ‘Thicks’ is a chaotic tangle of twisted branches where light is sparse and evergreen curtains of holly hang in the air. Dead and decaying boughs and trunks litter the floor and even on the brightest of days the air is cool and the forest dark.

This small area of woodland is a place I love to visit especially in the autumn and is the subject of an ongoing photography project.