Trees of Concord

The gradual lifting of lockdown and the turbulence of the current political climate has allowed and driven me to wander about the old fields and woodlands of my neighbouring town of Concord, Massachusetts to visit some old friends. While too young to have experienced historic events nearby first hand, their stately grace suggests deep knowledge of what went before. If only I was wise enough to understand what advice they could share about going forward...

I’m a reformed large format camera user. Walking softly and carrying a large tripod, I explore the woods and waters of my native New England and beyond to experience and share the amazement of their subtle beauty.