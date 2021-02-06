Canyon Lake (Arizona)

Arizona boasts several picturesque valleys, mountains, and jagged cliffs that are well worth capturing. However, one of the most beautiful vistas I have seen has to be Canyon Lake, just one hour's drive from Phoenix. Although not as well known as some other major landmarks in Arizona, Canyon Lake undoubtedly one of the most beautiful sites in the area.

Besides the clear water and the beams of sunlight that beam through the cracks in the jagged cliffs, there's no shortage of remarkable wildlife on display. From eagles swooping down into the water to grab fish to Big Horn sheep scaling the steep, near-vertical cliffs, my trip to Canyon Lake was filled with plenty of interesting photo opportunities.

Taking an evening barge tour of the lake, I ended up focusing on the Canyon's jagged peaks in the hours leading up to the sunset. As the sunlight beamed on top of the peaks, many of my photos ended up taking on a painting-like quality to them as the light bounced off the red and yellow cliffs.

