Foggy Forest

The camera movement mimics that of a moving subject to keep the subject sharp and the background blurred.

I come from a photography background and I believe this type of photography brings out the expressionist painter in all of us.

I used a Canon 7D Mark2 for this image and as long as I captured this image at a very slow shutter speed in 1/6 seconds. It all depends on How you prepare the composition of the images and framing the shot you are after.

I have had great results using lenses from 16mm.

The important thing is you need to focus on getting the shutter speed that you are after. I always shoot in the manual exposure mode as this gives me complete control over my camera.

