227
Inside this issue
Lockdown Podcast #12
Whether to weather the Weather
David Ward
T-shirt winning landscape photographer, one time carpenter, full-time workshop leader and occasional author who does all his own decorating.
Joe Cornish
Professional landscape photographer. His personal website is www.joecornishphotographer.com/
Tim Parkin
Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.
The weather is a continual topic of conversation for many living in the British Isles, and for landscape photographers, it becomes something of an obsession. Trying to predict the perfect combination of factors that will give a cloud inversion or a misty woodland or a stunning sunset can be utterly frustrating. In this issues instalment of our lockdown podcast, we talk to Joe and David about their approaches to the dark arts of the weather whisperer.