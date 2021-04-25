Paulo Valdivia

My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

After talking to Paulo, and reflecting on the many interviews I’ve undertaken for On Landscape, it’s clear that for everyone inspired at an early age by a parent or relative, there will be others who come to photography later in life. It doesn’t really matter when you start making images or begin any new creative pursuit, so long as the timing is of your choosing, and you trust yourself. What comes across in our interview with Paulo is a love of country, in all senses of the word, and a love of lifelong learning. It’s also a good reminder to us all to focus on the process, not the outcome.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do as a career?

I was brought up in the beautiful Araucanía region of southern Chile, in the sort of family that always maintained a close relationship with the wilderness. My father used to work at Nahuelbuta National Park in Araucanía region, which allowed me to spend the first six years of my life creating a deep bond with, and profound reverence for, this park. Such was the love of our family for Nahuelbuta N.P. that my parents decided, a few years later, to buy a few hectares of land in the neighbouring area of the park, building a log cabin a few months afterwards. I feel our cabin inevitably became another physical and emotional space among the many others that got seamlessly intertwined with the Park, the light, the scents of earth, the strangely beautiful geology and vegetation, and the poetic silence of this part of Araucanía region. All these spaces, and all that meaningful life created through a sustained and deep dialogue with nature, made considerable impacts on my psyche and determined the way I understood reality from a very early age. My unceasing interactions with the Park, as well as with other wilderness areas of southern Chile, also influenced my academic interests. I became a biologist and years later I moved to Edinburgh, Scotland, to obtain a PhD in environmental sciences.

You’ve credited growing up in the National Parks of Chile as being formative. For those who haven’t (yet) visited, what would you like us to know about the country and its natural areas?

I’m not surprised when I’ve talked to people, especially from abroad, about Chile’s geography and biodiversity, when they immediately recall ‘Torres del Paine National Park’, in Patagonia. They associate this undeniably beautiful and very famous park with Chilean’s typical scenery and nature.

However, Chile is the longest country in the world, crossing over many latitudinal parallels, which has given origin to a fascinating diversity in climate and geology that, in turn, has affected the distribution of vegetation, fauna and the configuration of hydrological ecosystems. We’ve got the driest desert in the world, as many studies have demonstrated; Chile also has several biodiversity hotspots spread across many types of important ecosystems, favoured by the “biogeographical island” condition of the country; Chile contains one of the few and rarest Temperate Rain Forests that are scattered across the globe, understood as key “Ecoregions”; we’ve also got two colossal icefields still resting in the south that have remained in place since the last glacial period; also, the Andean volcanic activity has dramatically modelled the landscape throughout millennia, turning Chile into one of the countries with the most active, but fortunately not too destructive, volcanoes of the world; our territory even extends into the far reaches of Antarctica, where a great team of scientists actively conduct research on biodiversity and climate change issues. Because of this remarkable biogeographical richness, Chilean authorities have devoted significant efforts to preserve these wilderness areas by protecting, under official conservation instruments, more than 20% of our territory. It is an important figure, considering the small size of our country.

I can see a Monkey Puzzle tree from my upstairs window; it’s a slightly odd sight in a small Peak District village. We know little of Araucaria here beyond its legacy as a Victorian collector’s folly, but it makes me want to ask you what the Araucaria forests are like?

I was very pleased to find Araucaria araucana while I was living in the UK. I saw them planted even in the tiniest and most remote towns of Scotland. This made me feel at home. It is a native tree from southern Chile, and it is said to be a “living fossil”. Several studies have concluded that the oldest living A. araucana tree is approximately 2000 years old, reaching a height of approximately 60 m. It is a species well adapted to the occurrences of fires, especially those triggered by volcanic activity in the Andes. The thick bark of Araucaria (between 13-15 cm, in adult individuals) makes it possible for it to withstand the intense heat. A.araucana also thrives in high-altitude environments and it is normally found living with other deciduous or evergreen trees and shrubs. It was not until the 70s that Araucaria trees became officially protected by law here in Chile. Before that, Araucarias were intensively exploited for construction timber, due to its remarkable durability and its beautiful wood grain design. In addition, Araucarias have been crucial for the livelihoods and cosmologies of the Mapuche indigenous people of southern Chile. For centuries, if not millennia, Araucaria’s seeds have been one of the main food sources for Mapuche people and it is considered a sacred tree within Mapuche spirituality. A.araucana is currently classified as an endangered species. Thus, National parks and reserves have been created in Chile since 1910 to protect them. Overall, A.araucana is an iconic species in Chilean and Mapuche culture. It is not surprising then that when “accidents” have occurred (a euphemism for illegal harvesting) they are met with massive outrage by NGOs, academia and the media.





When and why did photography finally begin to appeal to you? Despite encouragement, you didn’t initially take to it?

It may be fairly simple to remember the time when photography became truly appealing to me, which was during the freshman year of my undergraduate studies. However, the why might be something a bit more complex. My father, a creative photographer in his own right, tried to teach me the basics of photography from a very early age. However, as a kid, I was neither too keen on operating a camera, nor mastering the skill of noticing or observing things in the landscape. I was just not prepared for it and I simply committed myself to enjoying the outdoors instead. So, he stopped talking about photography. I have never discussed this matter with my father in detail, but I believe that at some point he arrived at the conclusion that it was much more relevant for me to cultivate the emotions, sensibilities and life philosophies that develop when one spends sufficient time observing and experiencing nature’s beauty; the type of beauty that leaves profound dents in the psyche and that can pave the way into a life of meaning.

He knew that my experiences with nature may have, or may have not, prompted me into creating art. My father perhaps foresaw that building a consciousness of life attached to wilderness was of paramount importance, beyond any other ideas and means of artistic expression. So, he led by example, through his unceasing love for the wilderness, and he made sure I had enough access to national parks and reserves from early on. In my beginnings with photography (freshman year at uni.) I admit to being seduced by camera functions, pixels, and striking aesthetics. But those motivations rapidly disappeared, literally in a few months, as my intuitions led me somewhere different and more meaningful. And from the very start, I was never satisfied with portraying nature in its literal sense. There was always this thing inside my head (and still is) of questioning the so called “factual reality”.

I’ve always believed photography gradually evolved as a response to my longing to communicate sentiments and ideas that emerged from a long process of interacting with, and learning from, the wilderness areas. With time, I began to understand that such need was not a “necessity of expression for its own sake”, as Rabindranath Tagore argued, referring to art. I wasn’t so much interested in the “here is something beautiful I want to show you”. They were emotions and interpretations of the natural world that I considered were of higher relevance than my own human condition and aspirations. I’m certainly not suggesting that these reflections and sentiments are important because I am the one who is affirming these ideas. I’m simply saying that I value them because they emerge from, and because of, the wilderness, which is far more complex and interesting than my traits or character. As the photographer and writer Robert Adams similarly states: “At our best and most fortunate we make pictures because of what stands in front of the camera, to honour what is greater and more interesting than we are”. To me, these are all ideas and sentiments worth living by that can be channelled and expressed through art.

Overall, photography for me has somehow been the linkage between the different experiences and perspectives I’ve attained in life. I also feel photography is a kind of reservoir or basin to which everything converges in some form or another. In other words, I consider my photography both a point of departure and of arrival of interpretations and sensibilities from which to explore life’s complexity and to find meaningful ways to experience such life through my interactions with the wilderness. There is no doubt that photography does not necessarily need to be conceived in these terms.

After all, the visual arts communicate ideas and concepts mainly through the language of form, lines, shapes, colours, and the like. However, I have realised that after some years exploring life and nature through photography, questions about existence, reality, consciousness and meaning naturally begin to appear at your front door. Experiences in nature, and the art that emerges from such interactions, undoubtedly alter the way one perceives reality. And the sensibilities that one develops along the learning process and creative continuum eventually collide with common notions of existence and reality. But again, photography can indeed exist without these added components. It is just my personal stance on it and I fully respect other photographers who decide to maintain the purity of photography as a medium. However, we could all benefit from defying conventionalism and pursuing diversity of thought. It will help us to move photography forward as a medium, collectively.

How much time can you now devote to your interest? I believe you’ve recently moved, so I’m wondering how much you can find to enjoy close to home, and whether the time you spent in Edinburgh has allowed you to more readily see potential in less familiar places?

My time in Edinburgh was invaluable. I learned many lessons that allowed me to get rid of some rigid mental schemes that were restricting both my ability to “see through” and enjoy the process of image-making regardless of the location. First, I remember being quite limited regarding time availability. Academic pursuits like a PhD are wonderful experiences, but they are always very demanding in terms of time investment. And I wanted to go outside and explore and perhaps see something new or interesting in these foreign, beautiful lands of the UK. So, I started complaining about this time availability issue. But then I began to question my own complaint and analyse it rationally. Is “time” really the main issue here? Am I being poor in handling my expectations and goals for my photography? As I progressed to my second year living in Edinburgh, around 2015, I discovered something crucial. It was not about time; time will always be an issue, as long as I continue to lead this way of life. Second, I was permanently expecting to go to explore remote places, away from the noise of cities and towns. Perhaps I was being an elitist in my choice of places that I wanted to discover. Or I was simply being an annoying hermit. And third, because of these two previous reasons, I was most likely curtailing my possibilities of perceiving in a completely new form.

So, I had my own reality check and decided to adapt to the conditions I had at the time. Not many choices, really. I started walking around the city outskirts, public parks, and the nearby streams and “lochs” - a Scottish Gaelic word for a lake. As expected, many of these places showed the indelible footprints of human intervention and ecosystem degradation. They were not “beautiful” places at all according to common “standards”, and certainly not like the ones I had seen my entire life here in Chile. But I was determined to learn from this process. It was quite challenging from the start, as these places were deprived from life on a first glance. Most of them were chaotic and apparently, no single interpretation of them might have been considered “interesting”. Quite an absurd thought that was. As Freeman Patterson points out, “the best place in the world to make pictures is where you are standing at the moment”. As I continued to visit these places near home, I consistently noticed I had to invest more efforts and thinking to observe the scenes, to notice the details that were hidden within the chaos of these unwelcoming places. So it was that this different mind-set completely changed my approach to photography and opened novel paths for understanding the landscape and making more personal interpretations. I admit at some point I got slightly frustrated as I had confidence in my observation skills. After all, I was a scientist and I had spent most of my life paying close attention to natural phenomena.

But I was not truly seeing. In art making, perception operates quite differently than in science. In science, rational thinking is the predominant framework through which we can perceive and make sense of the world. Whereas in art making our emotions take over perceptual processes, working in tandem with elements such as intuition, mindfulness, past experiences and memories, genetic inheritance, and environmental factors, among many others.

However, paraphrasing Rudolph Arnheim, perception takes time and it does not occur spontaneously. It depends on the amount on training and the kind of learning involved. Thus, I did not experience any sort of “breakthrough” moment along the process. Instead, I progressively started to “see through” the thick layers of visual “reality”. Overall, it was precisely those limiting factors that I was exposed to which expanded my visual perception. And I started noticing and observing a different kind of beauty, regardless of the place to be experienced.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

I believe everything I’ve experienced in life with my five senses has been involved, to different degrees, with my personal development. And that also applies to my photography, as I deem it’s a projection of one’s being. I’m constantly trying to expose myself to a wide range of ideas, philosophies, people and experiences. And I treat all of them as equally valuable, regardless of whether they are considered as “bad” or “good” elements throughout the learning process. They have all nurtured my intellect and sensibilities. However, there is one aspect that I may call “inspiring”, in such a way that is conducive to meaningful changes. And that is when people´s ideas and mental frameworks significantly challenge my own assumed preconceptions and incite me to think radically different.

I have been fortunate enough to come across exceptional individuals of this kind in a wide array of disciplines and particularly through books. Just to name a few examples: Herman Hesse (My Belief), Albert Camus (The Myth of Sisyphus), Susan Sontag (Against Interpretation), Wendell Berry (Our Only World / Given), Mary Oliver (Devotions), Karl Popper (The Logic of Scientific Discovery), Alain de Botton (The Consolations of Philosophy), John Berger (Landscapes), David Bohm (On Creativity), Eric Weinstein (Thiel Capital), Amartya Sen (The Idea of Justice), Daniel Kanheman (Thinking Fast and Slow), Eric Fromm (Man for Himself), Eduardo Galeano (Open Veins of Latin America), Walter Rodney (How Europe Underdeveloped Africa), José Bengoa (History of the Ancient Mapuche of the South of Chile), and many others.

Musicians and composers are a completely different story. In the last couple of years, I’ve been fascinated by some contemporary composers such as Hammock, Slow Meadow, and Max Richter. There are photographers too, undoubtedly. However, just a few of them have considerably shaken my perspectives about photography: Brook Jensen, David Hurn, Wynn Bullock, Ernst Haas, Edward Weston, Herry P. Robinson, and Robert Adams. In all these individuals what I respect the most are not the ideas themselves, since I might disagree with them partially or totally. It is how they framed their ideas, or the reasoning behind their ideas, that is always appealing to me.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

This image is particularly special to me (see image on Instagram). The bare tree you see here was on the side of a highly visited foot trail in Holyrood Park, in Edinburgh. I had seen it before, standing there almost lifeless. It did not appeal to me at all. Then, after that year of visiting the same places many times, in different conditions, and learning how to be comfortable with them, I started seeing shapes, lines and colours differently, as with this scene. I tend to believe this image is the representation of such change when I began seeing through the “thickness of visual reality”.



This image also holds a very special place in my heart (see image on Instagram). I had just come back to Chile after many years living abroad and was feeling nostalgia for the lands where I was raised. It was Fall/Autumn of 2019 and I decided to take a trip down to Nahuelbuta N.P. This was one of the first images I made when I arrived at the park. It is a reminiscence of a long-waited reencounter with a place I love profoundly.

What do you credit with changing your approach to photography from a purely aesthetic one to being more reflective of self and what you find meaningful?

In general terms, there are fundamental elements that I believe facilitated this change. First of all, as I mentioned earlier, nature has been the most important catalyst for expressing ideas that I consider relevant. I conceive the wilderness as a kind of “open-field classroom”, where I go to learn from concepts and experiences that can only be discovered through a deep and sincere interaction with the elements I observe in nature. There is no other place beyond nature in which I can learn in this more profound way.

I can try to turn to books or people to elucidate the kind of life I would like to lead. And they do help, providing interesting clues. But nature is always the greatest master and teacher. I don’t say this in a mystical sense, hoping for nature to manifest itself in some type of magical form and send me a message according to my needs. I refer to the many subjective, personal truths that arise from observing, deeply caring about, and interacting with nature. On the other hand, genetic inheritance. Who can deny that what’s in our genetic code, which has been passed down through the generations, ultimately influences the way in which we behave? And finally, the environment. By “environment” I mean all those external factors that are outside ourselves, which influence our responses to different stimuli. I can think of books, travels, and people as external factors that may leave their traces on me. Overall, I’m constantly seeking to put these two last factors in perspective by contrasting them against the complexity of nature and the wilderness. It´s my personal way to create meaning, with photography being one of the means of expressing such intended meaning.

Now, I said “creating meaning”. This is crucial for how I see life and photography in general. Put simply, I don´t feel this compelling need to find a grand, absolute meaning in life. I don’t hope for grandiose revelations during my explorations among the trees, rivers and rocks of Araucanía region. Rather, I believe in actively creating my own meaning through which I can learn from the natural elements. I prefer to find comfort in my own personal, subjective truths that emerge from my relationship with such elements. I might venture to say that meaning is co-created in conjunction with nature. This co-creation of meaning, together with nature, has had me fascinated lately. It is a much more honest and sensible way for understanding how we learn and experience things in nature. Having access to grand truths and revelations is something a bit pretentious, to my taste. We can entertain the mind with them, which is completely fine. Such ideas are not wrong, per se. But nature is exceedingly complex, and our minds are rather limited for grasping all the complexity of life. I prefer to use art to try to make a basic sense of what it means to live as a human being in this blue sphere. As Newton, Chopin, Lao Tzu, and many other great individuals have argued, truth and meaning is found in simplicity.

Where do you think a balance might lie, between looking inwards, and awareness of what surrounds us?

In the last couple of years, balance has become a very crucial concept to reflect about how I understand photography and life. I will get straight to the point here: I don’t believe there is such a thing as a real “balance” in most of the things we do. Why? Well, I admit having been influenced, among other things, by my own academic background in Ecology.

There is a famous theoretical concept in this discipline called “dynamic equilibrium”. Scientists have long abandoned the idea of “balance of nature”. In fact, there is no single ecosystem that can achieve an absolute state of equilibrium where every ecological process, the flows of energy and matter, and genetic composition, just to name a few, remains perfectly stable or balanced across time.

Since we are also biological machines, constantly adapting to our surroundings, the concept of “dynamic equilibrium” can in fact be useful to understand one’s approach to photography. In my own life, I couldn’t do photography without permanently alternating between looking inwards and outside myself. That’s why I believe I don’t belong to the classic “eyewitness” tradition of photographers, who aim at recording things or events that occur in nature. There is this constant need in me to switch the things I pay attention to, with different time frequencies. Sometimes, I experience a significant mental exhaustion due to the things I perceive with all my senses when interacting with nature. I don’t qualify this in a negative sense, though. Rather, on many occasions, I have been overwhelmed when trying to process the many intense experiences in nature. Those are the times for a full stop and to look for answers or insights outside myself. Thus, I turn to books, to music and to conversations with dear friends of mine. At other times, I prefer to be alone and to let everything sink in, giving the mind a proper space to process these experiences on their own. However, I usually end up with more questions than answers or insights during these stages, which is fine. And that’s when I go back to nature again, to try make sense of the things I reflected upon and to gain new potential insights through my interactions with the wilderness. Each shift of attention, inwards and outwards, is possibly my mind and body trying to adapt to the new conditions brought up by life and nature. Thus “balance” may be something that some people, like me, actively need to search for, both consciously and subconsciously.

It’s easy to think of editing as making physical/technical changes to an image file/data, but you see it differently? A chance to reconnect with the experience of the moment and the feelings evoked?

That’s a very interesting question. I do believe we can evoke the same or similar feelings to reconnect with the sensations of a moment lived in nature. However, to me editing an image is an important component of the creative and emotional continuum in artmaking. What I mean by this is that editing can be as much an evocative (and fun) activity as a process conducive to expanding our interpretations of nature. Put simply, moving sliders around and using the technical capabilities of a specific software should help us to discover concepts, sensibilities, aesthetics and meanings that did not appear at the moment of creating an image. Or perhaps we were not aware of these interpretations as they were hidden under the veil of the subconscious processes. This is truly relevant, as I see many people teaching how to operate image-editing software exclusively in technical terms. But currently, there are no individuals, at least to my knowledge, that can help photographers to expand their interpretative horizons. I wonder what the point is of becoming only a technical wizard if you left behind the most important part: what you observed and experienced.

You’ve learnt to give yourself space away from photography, to recharge. What other hobbies or interests do you have? What else do you like to do?

My space away frequently consists of reading books. Due to the pandemic situation, I’m quite limited with my choices of hobbies and things I wish I could do. At the moment, I’m doing a few things to entertain myself while strict lockdown measures are currently taking place in my area. The first one is the identification of plants. I take short walks in the local woodlands, when allowed, and try to identify the different species living within the forests. I’ve always liked Botany. I was even going to specialise in the taxonomy of plants, but life took me on a different path. I also started learning woodworking from YouTube and other sources. I really enjoy the physicality of the process. The smells of wood, the feeling of textures, and giving shape to such a wonderful material is a fantastic experience. I’ve got no other expectations than enjoying the process of making something with my own hands. From this last point, I cannot avoid remembering Richard Sennett’s book called “The Craftsman”. In this book, he claims that the work of the hand can inform the work of the mind. In other words, thought arises in relation to craft. Materials are always in dialogue with us, informing us by resistance, ambiguity and simplicity. And through this mysterious dialogue we might have access to different sorts of understandings.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further? I know that you’ve recently started to explore the realm of handmade books.

I do have a few projects and ideas to be developed in the future. Regarding the projects, two books are in the making. I do not know the type of format that these books will have; more details will come as I work on them. Also, I would like to make an exhibition in a more creative way in the near future, taking advantage of technological advances. There is one more thing I have discovered recently, both as a hobby and as a potentially new tool to present my work. And that’s the world of handmade books. I’m currently taking an online course on this topic, and I hope I can present a finished work in the coming months.

Regarding the themes, I would like to keep writing, both online and in some kind of printed medium. Writing is something I enjoy very much. It is an expressive tool that can nicely complement my photography. Although, as I’ve argued many times before, I never write about my images but around them. Writing about the images distracts the viewer’s attention from the most important thing of an image: that people can make their own interpretations of them. Writing around images allows me to explore themes and ideas that might be related not only to photography but also to life as a whole. In the near future, I would like to draw inspiration from Neuroscience and Psychology to explore the role of dreaming, nostalgia and music in our abilities to perceive the environment from multiple perspectives, certainly related to creativity. I would also like to write about the idea of co-creation of art in conjunction with nature. It is a fascinating theme. We tend to rely too much on our abilities to see and express ideas through our images. And we are prone to ignore that what we learn in nature is the result of a sustained dialogue and meaningful interaction with the wilderness.

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

I would love to see Brooks Jensen and Robert Adam’s respective works presented here in On Landscape. You will not only have the chance to appreciate their works, but their words too. I’ve been massively inspired by them, because of what and how they write about the intersection between life and photography.

From the newer generations of artists, I sincerely respect the photography of Anna Morgan, César Llaneza, Ivan Bernal Palli, Joaquin Hortal, Nuno Simoes and Eric Erlenbusch. I’m sure readers will enjoy their images and perspectives.

Thank you, Paulo.

You’ll find Paulo’s website at https://duamatia.com/. As well as the linked blog, Paulo has more recently been sharing reflections around his images on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/duamatia/

Matt Payne has featured Anna Morgan in his column for On Landscape.