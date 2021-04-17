The Last of the Leaves

John Martin I am a 53 year old Air Traffic Controller and part time Landscape photographer. I have been photographing for years but so far kept my images to myself family and friends.





All of the images were taken in Newcastle Emlyn in West Wales and document one of the parts of nature that I have always found beautiful - the period of time where the leaves are clinging on but will soon be gone. I have always been drawn to the glimpse of the autumn gone and the imminent winter to come. I usually express myself in black and white but for this series, the colour still remaining is important.