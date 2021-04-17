on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Last of the Leaves

John Martin

John Martin

I am a 53 year old Air Traffic Controller and part time Landscape photographer. I have been photographing for years but so far kept my images to myself family and friends. I recently started posting to my twitter feed and plan a website for next year.

All of the images were taken in Newcastle Emlyn in West Wales and document one of the parts of nature that I have always found beautiful - the period of time where the leaves are clinging on but will soon be gone. I have always been drawn to the glimpse of the autumn gone and the imminent winter to come. I usually express myself in black and white but for this series, the colour still remaining is important.



