Autumn colours in the Lake District

Derrick Sansome I have been playing with cameras since I was 12 and now 52 years later I am finally producing the odd piece of work that brings me joy and satisfaction.





A planned trip for epic views and glorious autumn colours in the Lake District was fortunately completely thwarted by intense rainfall. I was forced to ignore the epic and turn my attention to the smaller detail and I had a ball. The most rewarding and productive 3 days of photography resulted in both my gear and myself being utterly drenched but gave me so much joy and these four images are my favourites. My thanks go to Alister Benn for giving me the courage via his writing in On Landscape and his YouTube channel to let go and create.