Ain’t Nature Grand

Rocky Thies As a worker: Imaging Specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, freelance editorial photographer, research associate at Univ. of California San Diego School of Medicine. Currently a roamer; as of June 2021 will be off on a 2 year explore around the U.S. in my self-built camper van, "Reveal." rockythies.com





To flesh out my notion of abstraction, let’s talk about the photograph captioned, Protea. For a few years now I’ve been on an explore to create pictures of subjects that aren’t visible - hunting serendipitously, close in amongst botanical subjects with long and macro lenses racked out so that focus is controlled by my movement. Tiny shifts in perspective alter foreground, background, and subject creating a completely different view. These images are complete artifice - a product of surface, light, lens, distortion, shallow depth-of-focus, and framing. The results can be breathtaking as I can't see the image until I discover it. Protea is a cellophane wrapped flower with withering stamen which becomes a surprise botanical tableau vivant - a crime scene strewn with sulfurase yellow-greens and the crimsons of dried blood.

My passion for nature began at a very early age. Growing up in San Diego, CA in the 50s, we were outdoors from sunup until sundown exploring canyons and beaches and making pets of whatever creatures we could capture; we were home for chores, meals, and a bed and not much more. The natural world was and still is a source of solace and wonderment. It is the world which produced us, which holds our origins, and which remains the true home of our psyches. My biochemistry professor was fond of saying when we spoke of the wonders of chemical pathways - "Ain't nature grand!" This is the sentiment I hope people will take away from my photographs.

