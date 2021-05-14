South West of Brittany

Jerome Colombo Always in search of the most beautiful landscapes, preferably in Brittany or Great Britain, I almost always use a tripod and ND/GND filters which allows me to spend less time in post-processing. jeromecolombo.com





I've been travelling the coast of Brittany for years in search of the most beautiful places, and that's not what is missing. Brittany is a fantastic playground for landscape photographers. However, the peculiarity of Finistère (the extreme west of Brittany) is to offer many wild, jagged coasts, and often with a lot of relief. All that I love ! All you have to do is be there at the right time, with colourful and cloudy skies!