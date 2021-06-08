The Beauty Remains

In our wildest aberrations we dream of an equilibrium we have left behind and which we naively expect to find at the end of our errors. Albert Camus

In the late 1950s, Edward Abbey worked as a ranger in what was then Arches National Monument in Utah (today Arches National Park). About a decade later, in 1968, Abbey recalled his times in Arches in a book titled Desert Solitaire. In the introduction to the book, based on what he witnessed in the years after his experiences as a ranger, Abbey wrote, “most of what I write about in this book is already gone or going under fast. This is not a travel guide but an elegy.”

Desert Solitaire became a rallying cry for what would later evolve into the American environmental movement, with Abbey as one of its somewhat reluctant leaders.

Desert Solitaire became a rallying cry for what would later evolve into the American environmental movement, with Abbey as one of its somewhat reluctant leaders. (