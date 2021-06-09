Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

Now retired, I have more time to enjoy being out with my camera looking for scenes and subjects that pique my interest, especially coastal, woodland and close-ups. Although I still have several rolls of 35mm and MF film in my freezer, I shoot almost exclusively digital now

flickr.com

My name is Beth Young and I am a Sacramento, California-based landscape photographer, architect, and cancer survivor passionate about capturing uplifting images of nature that endeavour to communicate the therapeutic effects of photography, both for the photographer and the viewer. I specialise in creating nature images of healing, hope, and renewal for healthcare environments with an emphasis on wellness and the human experience; my work is featured in hospitals, clinics, cancer centres, psychiatric facilities and elder care communities throughout the west coast of the United States.

optimalfocusphotography.com

Nature photography has become a lifestyle since a bit more than three years. Trained biologist and active as a consultant helping organisations becoming what they dream of. The photography is the escape where thoughts have time to be processed and where creativity can get a chance to run free. Most of the work is made in a walking distance from my house, in the outskirts of Gothenburg, Sweden. Working locally is something I really like and think is important for my progress.

instagram.com

Kate has been a landscape photographer since she was 12 years old, photographing with her father using a Meteor 120 roll film camera. Since then, she has gone from 4x5, medium format and 35mm to iphone exclusively. Her work has been exhibited in galleries in the US, England, Italy, and Spain and her landscape work has been published in Home and Garden magazines and books worldwide. Kate has won numerous awards, most recently from Photo Place Gallery in Vermont and A Smith Gallery in Texas.

katezarirobertsphotography.com