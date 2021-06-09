Sawhill Ponds

Kate Zari Roberts Kate has been a landscape photographer since she was 12 years old, photographing with her father using a Meteor 120 roll film camera. Since then, she has gone from 4x5, medium format and 35mm to iphone exclusively. Her work has been exhibited in galleries in the US, England, Italy, and Spain and her landscape work has been published in Home and Garden magazines and books worldwide. Kate has won numerous awards, most recently from Photo Place Gallery in Vermont and A Smith Gallery in Texas. katezarirobertsphotography.com





Sawhill Ponds is located in Boulder County, Colorado. I hadn't been there in years and during this last year of pandemic, I started revisiting every open space located within a 50 mile radius. Sawhill Ponds is indeed magical in winter with its frozen ponds, bare trees and the odd geese here and there. I'm fascinated with trees, my main subject these days, and started a FB page called Tree Lama with contributors from all over the globe. Trees need our help. Deforestation exacerbates our climate emergency and I'm trying to bring awareness of that to as many people as possible. The trees at Sawhill Ponds speak to me and share their wisdom with me.