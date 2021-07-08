Mount Putnik

While there is no shortage of beautiful sites here in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, few mountains are as distinct as Mount Putnik. Named after the famous Serbian Field Marshal Radomir Putnik, who led the army in WWI, this unusually flat mountain located in the heart of Peter Lougheed Provincial Park has become a favourite among visitors.

While I’ve taken pictures of Mount Putnik before, I’ve never had the opportunity to do so with this kind of lightning. Cloudy skies aren’t always a photographer’s best friend, but once in a while, they can add a degree of drama and character to your shots that otherwise would never be possible. In these particular photos, I had the good fortune of several convenient rays of light that bounced off Mount Putnik right when I arrived on the scene.

While I haven’t personally climbed to the top, one good friend of mine has done so several times. His stories of the view up there, as well as his experience climbing up Mount Putnik, were what inspired me to take these pictures in the first place.