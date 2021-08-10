My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Jasper Goodall is a British photographer and former illustrator who came into the public eye through his seminal illustration work in the early 2000s for The Face Magazine, and his ethereal imagery for the English rock band Muse. He has had joint and solo shows in Tokyo, Hamburg and London. In 2014 he left the world of commercial image making and trained as a counsellor at the Psychosynthesis Trust in London. This hiatus provided the opportunity to take stock and re-imagine his creative output in a new form: photographically exploring the landscape at night. In addition to his photographic practice Goodall has been teaching creativity and visual communication at the University of Brighton for the last 20 years.

It’s easy to think of the camera as being a box that records what we see, but that is just the beginning. It’s not just what we include, but what we exclude. And we each see differently. The process of making a photograph is akin to a performance, with the photographer as conductor. It’s up to us to decide what we reveal, where we want the emphasis, how loud or quiet the instruments are, and if we want a solo… We lay the ground, we set the scene, but then – commentary, titles, captions, artist statements aside - it’s up to the viewer to make the interpretation (and this can be a function of how long they choose to spend with a piece).

If your intention is to create a fairy tale, rather than reality, how do you go about it? That is the way that Jasper Goodall thinks about his photographs. To transport the viewer into this world, he removes the familiar (light) and limits the effectiveness of the sense that we all rely on the most - our sight. The commonplace becomes newly strange, the unfamiliar a chasm; what we don’t see is part of the story and we fill the spaces with our imagination.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do?

I was born in Birmingham, UK, in 1973 and then moved south to study illustration at the University of Brighton. My mother was a political artist, photographer and curator, and my father an architect. I was guided by my father into illustration with the idea of there being more of a career at the end of study and after I graduated I began to pick up work as a commercial illustrator. I was young, into fashion and music, and my work back then reflected my interests. My early jobs were in editorial which in those days was all printed paper magazines. My big break came when I started working for The Face magazine which was kind of the font of all that was cool in the UK in terms of fashion and music and contemporary culture.

I had many years of being very popular and quite an influential figure in the world of graphic arts/illustration, with many students citing me as a big influence on their choice to get into image making. This popularity came with its own repercussions for me; I began to feel pressure to keep relevant, stay out in front, and remain influential. Around 2014 it got to a point where I felt that I had to walk away from it all, I had nothing in the tank and was trying to force new work that my heart wasn’t really into. My ‘inner critic’ became quite difficult to exist with and after a while I needed to escape this difficult internal voice. The only way to do this was to cease making pictures entirely. So I decided to quit illustration and do a counselling course at the Psychosynthesis Trust in London.

How did photography come to take the place of illustration as your creative output? What kind of images were you drawn to make and did this build on earlier experience with a camera?

I have always had cameras, and mostly took photographs for reference that would end up forming part of a constructed image that would look much more graphic. I think that as an illustrator I had always really wanted to be a photographer.

I do think that there is a need in creative people to move energy from an ideas realm into the physical realm - produce. I wasn’t doing this and it caused me to feel that I had no real function.

When I was making fashion inspired work I would be influenced by people like Helmut Newton, Guy Bourdin and Jean- Paul Goude. I think I only really drew images because I was able to articulate ideas and images without the faff of a studio or the expense of models, hair and makeup, locations and all the rest.

When I quit illustration I trained for 4 years at the Psychosynthesis Trust and left with a very small counselling practice. What I found, to my surprise, was that I felt quite unfulfilled. Despite helping people, I felt rather pointless; I’d been manifesting images all my life and now nothing was coming out of me. I do think that there is a need in creative people to move energy from an ideas realm into the physical realm - produce. I wasn’t doing this and it caused me to feel that I had no real function.

What I realise now is that I needed a real rest — to burn it all down to ash so that green shoots could sprout. To 100% believe that I would make no more work, ever. And green use shoots did begin to sprout - I began to have ideas again. These felt playful because I wasn’t trying to rescue a dying career anymore.

I did a lot of spontaneous writing at that point and this exercise was really helpful for noticing one’s critic stomping on the green shoots of ideas. During a writing session, I began to write about the woods. I had a fantasy of a ‘witch’ or some kind of spirit living under the weeds of a pond that I knew of in the heart of a local wood. I imagined that maybe if I went there with a camera and waited I could take a picture of her as she emerged from the pond at dusk! Of course, my critic jeered at this ‘childish fantasy’ and I suddenly saw the dynamic of how we shame ourselves out of creative potentials.

So I decided to give the idea some space to grow. I went to the woods to the pond at dusk with a torch and a camera. I made a body of work of faked ‘spirit sightings’ or wild witch women who inhabited an imaginary place I called the Augury Woods. I created a pseudonym on Instagram and started to post this new folk horror inspired imagery. This allowed me to be free of Jasper Goodall the illustrator and sidestepped my inner critic because it wasn’t ‘me’ making the images - it was anonymous, I could do what I liked! This work got picked up by a niche magazine called Sabat which is focused on witchcraft from a feminist perspective and they did an interview. This was the beginning of me thinking that maybe this new work had some potential.

After a while of visiting the woods at night and shooting scenes that I would composite separately shot fleeting glimpses of figures into (it’s hard to persuade models to go into the woods with you at night!). I took a photograph that seemed to have a power of its own - it didn’t need a figure as a subject. All of a sudden I didn’t want to change it - the image’s power was in the darkness beyond the trees, an unknown space. After that I left the more figurative imagery and started shooting just the landscape at night, exploring the moods I found in the dark emptiness in between the trees.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as an artist and a photographer?

Photographers that have really motivated my recent work are Masao Yamamoto for his paired back minimalism and gentle subdued feeling. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Todd Hido for his images of homes at night, and the lonely mood of these landscapes shot through rainy windscreens - there’s a real melancholy that I like in them.

Also Gregory Crewdson for his extraordinary narrative, atmosphere and extravagant lighting.

None of these are particularly landscape photographers, and maybe I don’t consider myself to be strictly a landscape photographer - I’m trying to find and articulate a mood and feeling and that happens to be outdoors or in woods right now!

Where do you now look for inspiration, or draw motivation from?

I have mentioned fashion and fine art photographers above, but now actually I am most inspired by European romantic painters like Caspar David Friedrich and the illustration of Gustave Doré. They took the landscape and imbued it with a powerful and unreal atmosphere which I try to recreate somewhat in my photographs. I have always felt it is a little dangerous to take inspiration from too close to one’s current field; it’s too easy to slip into imitation if one is not careful, so landscape painting is a good place for me to look.

I’m looking at Doré’s illustrations for the Divine Comedy - images of the afterlife set in remote and strangely lit barren mountains as Dante is led through purgatory.

Currently, I’m looking at Doré’s illustrations for the Divine Comedy - images of the afterlife set in remote and strangely lit barren mountains as Dante is led through purgatory. This idea is also being fed by a traditional English folk song called The Lyke Wake Dirge which was sung to the recently deceased and describes levels of purgatory one must pass through on the way to heaven (or hell) as a kind of roadmap for the soul of a dead person. I like the idea of depicting or referencing, the afterlife in a photograph.

Why did you choose to start photographing at night? Was it in part a reaction to the way that our lives have become ever busier and our senses over-stimulated? I wrote this question before reading your blog, and then found your reference to the ‘heedless hum’. What does it (darkness, night) provide you with?

Going into the woods at night carries with it a sense of escape or retreat. Woods are quiet; woods at night are very quiet! I enjoy the atmosphere of the woods at night. Perhaps enjoy is not quite the right word; there is something compelling about the ‘on-edge-ness’ – one’s senses are on maximum alert. Perhaps there is much more of a sense of nature’s slow incessant movements, it's carrying on whilst most of us sleep, heedless or indeed in spite of humanity to some extent.

I did need a retreat, because whilst I was training to be a counsellor my sister was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was a horrific time. At one point, during a weekend workshop on the use of imagination in psychotherapy, I pictured myself crawling into a dark womb-like fir forest and going to sleep - I needed to escape to a very quiet, still place. You know how still it seems under the dense boughs of fir trees, with the needles making a soft carpet underfoot? I wanted to be there, to sleep for a very long time. That image stuck with me and became a kind of internal talisman which perhaps guided me in the direction of the nocturnal woods.

My sister was the last of my immediate family to die as both my parents passed away when I was younger. This has left me feeling a kind of existential loneliness. I’m married and have friends etc. but on another level, I feel quite alone. I think loneliness or a sense of being lost is a feeling I’m trying to articulate in my photographs. Dark forests have long been used in fairy tales as the place where children wander, become lost, and confront threats in order to grow stronger and wiser.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you?

Mother



What first came to mind is an image that I call Mother. It's perhaps the most unassuming of all my photographs and one I would feel most unsure of putting into an exhibition or suchlike because it is very plain. Yet this image is one of my personal favourites for very internal reasons. It is essentially a photograph of a dark cavity or space in between two fir trees. It could feel scary or it could feel like somewhere to crawl into and sleep to escape a storm. The fir boughs around this void reach out toward the viewer like hands, either welcoming or grasping. As a child, I used to have a fantasy of hiding from a lashing storm inside a hollow tree, warm and safe, while a storm rages above. This image carries the same psychic energy as that fantasy.

Moonrise



The second image is almost the opposite of the first; it’s the closest I have ever got to something extravagant I guess. Moonrise is an image of a dead oak with the moon rising behind its twisting branches. I chose this image because it epitomises my technical process. This shot took place over a few hours. The first image was taken just after sundown at the end of blue hour using natural light; this is used as detail in the background. Then after full dark, I lit the tree using drone mounted lighting. Then later, once the moon was in the correct spot, a further exposure was taken for the sky. These are then all combined to create the final result which feels a bit similar to one of Caspar David Friedrich’s moonlit landscape paintings. It’s probably the most technical and planned of my images.

Cedars



Finally, Cedars. I love their hand-like fronds reaching out as if beckoning the viewer to enter into a dark underworld. To me it represents a border, a wall of foliage with a gap giving you a glimpse of another dark place within. It captures the symbology of the forest as a magical, liminal, space we so often hear about in fairy tales. To enter the dark forest is to traverse the unconscious and its hidden perils.

Which cameras and lenses do you enjoy using, and how complex, or simple, are your lighting setups for night work?

I use a mirrorless Nikon, a Z7. It has excellent low light focusing which is super important for me. I use zooms mostly because in the woods I’m often very restricted as to where I can stand so I need the flexibility of a zoom lens. I recently bought a 24mm tilt shift lens which I use with the Nikon FTZ adapter. This is great for shooting big trees and not getting sloping perspective shifts which cost me a lot of image when correcting in post.

My lighting is always evolving. In one way it’s super simple because it’s one light source - either Lumecubes attached to a drone or a Light and Motion Stella on a long telescopic pole depending on where I am or what light I want. But I take multiple exposures, lighting the scene from all kinds of angles so that I get back to the studio with 10-15 images which go through a combining and masking process where a lot of lighting decisions get made. My priority is low weight as I need to hike in to places with lighting. The lights are not industrial film studio kind of level as one would need a huge drone to hold it all, so I need to use long exposures. Many woodland photographers need to wait for fog to get their best shots, I need zero wind because my exposures are 20-30 seconds and there’s often 5 or more in one final image - my trees need to be very still!

In choosing to use artificial lighting, is it intended to be a reminder that, in the UK at least, woods and forests are also, mostly, artificial and our hand lies heavy on them?

On one level it was about achieving the results I wanted, which was to make images of deep mysterious woods. Finding the denseness and darkness was really tough in the day. There would always be that bit of annoying bright sky! So my mind just said, ‘then go when the sky is dark and use a torch’.

Artificial light presents an otherwise familiar scene in an unfamiliar way. I enjoy the way that artificial light picks out the forms of twigs and leaves so cleanly. Also, it goes right back to a memory of long car journeys with my mother; we’d often arrive at some remote destination quite late and I clearly remember driving down a dark wooded lane with the car headlights illuminating the tree trunks with dense blackness beyond. My sister and I would shiver with excited fear at the sight. We even gave that feeling a name - ‘Dark-tree-a-phobia’!

Artificial light reminds me of walking home late at night; perhaps it is suggestive of being lost in a wood with nothing but a torch. It is filmic too. I enjoy the contrived lighting of night-time wood scenes in cinema; they are often misty with unnatural light sources so that we can see the action. I enjoy the suspension of disbelief and fakery involved - films exist to tell a story, they allow the rules of realism to be bent in service of the narrative, and I like doing that in photography.

Romantic painters picked up on the ideas of Edmund Burke, a philosopher who first articulated this feeling and its dynamic; witnessing the awesome or terrifying power of nature and feeling a shiver of delight, because ultimately, as a voyeur, you are safe, not actually there in a storm at sea or under a volcano or indeed standing amid a fight between a lion and a horse.

What reaction do you hope to provoke or facilitate in viewers, and does this influence how you print and present the images?

The reaction I hope for is similar to my memory of an excited shiver of fearful delight at the sight of a dark wood in car headlights. I guess imagining one might be there - how would you feel alone in the woods at night? I was talking to someone a while back who pointed out a link with my work and the idea of the Sublime.

Romantic painters picked up on the ideas of Edmund Burke, a philosopher who first articulated this feeling and its dynamic; witnessing the awesome or terrifying power of nature and feeling a shiver of delight, because ultimately, as a voyeur, you are safe, not actually there in a storm at sea or under a volcano or indeed standing amid a fight between a lion and a horse. It was only much later that I realised that the George Stubbs image of the lion attacking the horse that hung on my wall as a child is considered the epitome of a sublime painting - terrifying natural forces in a dark and brooding space. When I realised this I began to understand why this picture had stuck in my head all these years.

I hope my images operate in a similar fashion; it can be frightening being in a wood at night, no matter how rational one usually is. The world feels wilder and more dangerous. In the dark, part of us regresses to a childhood, or more primal, fear of the dark and for me there is a keener sense of reverence for nature’s mysteries. I have no idea if this is transmitted in my work but I hope so! If I had unlimited cash I would present them backlit in a dark hall of some kind, perhaps with sound effects of gentle wind and creaking trees, for example.

On your website they’re collected into small groups - often a quartet, sometimes a little more or a little less, but never significantly greater except when man is more obviously present. How do you choose what to include, and how much do you exclude? Are they images from the same place, same period, and is the sequencing important?

The groupings are about themes. This might not be immediately apparent but some are about forms emerging from the dark which I entitle ‘emergence’; some are about dark holes in walls of foliage which (for me) represent the unconscious which I entitle ‘void’; some are single trees waiting in the dark - ‘sentinel’; etc. When I take more shots they will be added to a category depending on where I feel the images fits. For example ‘Wild Night’ File name Jasper Goodall - wild night5.jpeg is a series of images that are based around my ideas of being lost and running through dark woods - the closest thing to a horror film in terms of theme, they are about panic I suppose. They are sometimes taken with a slow sync flash so that they have movement as if one was running. I do leave images out, frequently what I thought would work actually doesn’t pan out. It’s quite hard to visualise a shot that will look utterly different in the night, and very often the subject changes from what I thought I would shoot because with a torch forms can jump out that were otherwise hidden in the daylight. The categories develop over time, and may still change as I grow to understand what I’m drawn to and why. Some images may get moved from one to another if I feel they come to mean something different. I may need to write some more introductions to the themes as it’s not really that apparent what their titles mean.

I was interested to read your thoughts on the ’humble verge’, as it’s something that really came to my attention during Lockdown #1 walks and continues to engage me. Just how much there is to see and enjoy in something we spend most of our lives looking over and past?

This is very much my feeling. I think it is an unfortunate consequence of social media that many people are more and more seeking out the extraordinary over appreciation of ‘small things’. On a recent trip to Iceland before the pandemic, I was very struck by the selfie obsession; I felt that locations just became epic backdrops for their social media checkbox.

I think it is an unfortunate consequence of social media that many people are more and more seeking out the extraordinary over appreciation of ‘small things’.

I find myself on a walk and instead of perhaps looking at the ‘beautiful view’ I may be struck by a briar of spring bramble - the exquisite bright green leaves against the deep red thorny stem. I don’t know if it’s age or what, but I am more and more amazed by these things.

I wonder about our penchant for fantasy movies, Star Wars, Harry Potter, superhero movies etc. - it points to a human fantasy for something extra, something more, something magic or beyond ‘ordinary’. I have felt like this a lot in my life - yearning for some magical place or ability to lift me from mundanity. However now I have moments of realisation; I see a bramble or a tree, or a little fern or bit of moss, and I think how utterly extraordinary that the universe has created such an intricate and complicated thing, down to such small details. From cosmic suns to tiny trumpet lichens, it all connects, and I realise that we live within magic, all the time. It is a miracle that the universe exists! What an utterly wonderful, pointless and remarkable use/waste of energy!

Can we turn to your ‘Dark Flora’ dioramas? There’s a Victorian precedent for these, but it also makes me think more widely of the landscape as a set which we arrange (manage) and then exploit?

Well, I think that is kind of what the Victorians did to some extent. Their fascination with the Sublime or Picturesque guided how they might design a garden - a kind of curated recreation or facsimile of wildness with constructed waterfalls or grottoes and the like. They also were the first to ‘sanitise’ wild areas like Swallow Falls just west of Betws-y-Coed, put up iron fences, and build steps to viewpoints.

I suppose there is some kind of grey area between appreciation and exploitation, and I saw this in Iceland. A place I wanted to visit was off limits, guarded by a ranger as it had been trampled by tourists. Turns out Justin Bieber had filmed a video there and so it became a huge selfie destination. If tourist agencies put in an easy track and toilets right next to a wild place, ok it democratises these spaces, particularly if one is disabled, but it ultimately causes harm and negates the very thing that was great about the place - its wildness - sacrificed to a sanitised experience with a handy toilet and gently sloping pathway. These tensions are only increasing with global travel and the internet making it easy to research and locate places, and Iceland is a prime example of this uneasy tension at work. This includes landscape photography when presented on social media - e.g. an amazing shot of the Lofoten Islands will cause a spike in tourism there which ultimately makes it just a bit less wild.

It’s a conundrum - I felt very odd about not being allowed into this place in Iceland, after all, I wanted to photograph it too. Just because I have a fancy camera and tripod and I take the genre ‘seriously’ doesn’t give me any more right to be there than a tourist wanting a selfie - it’s still an impact. I felt angry at the hoards that had caused it to be shut; all the while realising I was ultimately just another one of them. In another location, I walked far above the ‘tourist’ bit of a large waterfall, because I knew (having researched on Google Earth) there was further dramatic scenery I wanted to shoot, however, I was greeted with a fence and a sign warning me that if I went any further I could be prosecuted. I didn’t know if they were afraid of litigation should an accident occur beyond a ‘safe’ area or if they were trying to protect the environment. It felt hugely ironic that in commodifying their wilderness for tourism with car parks and toilets everywhere, they were then forced to fence areas off to stop people getting into a proper wild place.

It felt hugely ironic that in commodifying their wilderness for tourism with car parks and toilets everywhere, they were then forced to fence areas off to stop people getting into a proper wild place.

The only thing that makes me slightly nervous about these is the human propensity for imitation and excess having seen something visually appealing. Are you careful about what you forage and where? Of course, it applies equally to any form of collection, whatever its purpose, and how we treat nature while out and about.

I understand - and what I saw of Iceland supports your anxiety. I suppose if everyone were to go out and pick wild plants there would be an issue. But I see it a lot like foraging for wild food - there’s recently been quite a trend for this but I doubt it would escalate to seriously impacting levels, it takes a lot of time and faff, and building the compositions is extremely laborious. Hopefully, the effort would put off most people as much as a rocky, steep, track tends to do out in the wilderness.

I’m careful about what I pick, and follow legal guidelines. The plants need to be prolific so that taking one or two stems will not make an impact. The general guideline is one in every twenty and I will take far less than that. Part of my ethos of championing the ordinary or ubiquitous is for this exact reason. I’m not interested in photographing rare orchids for example, because it’s illegal to pick them and because I want to elevate ‘mundane’ plants that we overlook in favour of ‘special’ plants. To me, a blackberry briar is as beautiful as an orchid.

Pretty much everything I pick will naturally die back and regrow each year - the roots will stay in the ground and always regenerate. Certain things I think ought not to be picked, for example, the mushrooms in my image ‘Fly Agaric’ were shot in-situ and never taken out of the ground. I took out a small foldable softbox and speed-light to replicate the lighting I would later use for the larger composition, and then I built paper stand-ins to aid in composition and to create correct shadows. I don’t uproot things, mostly I prune - a little cutting from a low beech branch, a frond or two from a fern that has many. Some of what I pick is dead and would rot away in time anyway.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

Probably too many! I want to find lone boulders and make images of them because they speak to me of unimaginable aeons of time. Ancient trees are always on my agenda as I want to continue my tree ‘portraits’. And then beaches or sea rocks at night to further explore my ideas of lonely wild places with an element of threat combined with beauty. Through having my show at MMX Gallery and speaking to people about the work, I have understood more clearly what I want to explore and how it is rooted in my own fantasy and imagination - my internal narratives that play out in the landscape. I am more trusting that if I feel excited about the feeling of an image something is preserved and transmitted to a viewer. I have recently made the acquaintance of a taxidermist who only uses found birds that cats or the like have killed, I hope to include some in further diorama explorations.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

I would like to write a book. I have been a university lecturer for over 20 years and helping students through creative blocks was a huge reason to train as a counsellor. I want to write about the psychology of creativity and its pitfalls. I have a lot to say on the matter, from my own experience and that of students and close friends. I know how inner critics can ruin things for artists, I don't have all the answers but I have had some personal experiences which I feel could help others.

But I also really enjoy walking without my camera! There can be a kind of panic in me that I ought to take a camera everywhere just in case, and that can really ruin a nice day. Something I’m really grateful for is my focus on nocturnal imagery - right now that’s ‘me’ and so I can fully relax in the day and worry about photography after the sunsets!

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy — perhaps someone that we may not have come across — and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

I enjoy the vision of Al Brydon I think he’s got an interesting take on landscape - very ‘non-picturesque’, often quite bleak. I think he seems like someone who trusts that little voice inside his head that finds the ‘normal stuff’ interesting.

Thank you, Jasper. I hope you’ll enjoy reading the two interviews that we’ve done with Al over the years.

You’ll find Jasper’s website at www.jaspergoodall.com and he is also on Instagram.

The interviews with Al Brydon are at https://www.onlandscape.co.uk/2013/05/al-brydon/ and more recently https://www.onlandscape.co.uk/2018/07/revisited-al-brydon/.