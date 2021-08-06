Subscribers 4×4 Portfolios

An engineer and project manager by training based in Cambridgeshire, I spend weekends and holidays where possible preoccupied with amateur landscape photography around the UK. My engineering background and interests have helped feed my interest in digital photography to the extent has become my creative outlet. Trips further afield have included Lake District, Cornwall, Yorkshire and the West Coast of Scotland using my VW campervan as an ever flexible transport and accommodation.

I am an amateur photographer, now retired who enjoys creating images using the landscape as a resource rather than a subject.

I’m a Photographer and Art Director with 20 years experience in multiple disciplines based in Southern California. My landscape work focuses on dynamic moments with long exposure camera techniques. This allows me to take a naturally beautiful setting or subject and add a slightly surreal feel through texture, color and definition. The result is a photograph that looks both familiar and otherworldly.

Amateur landscape photographer based on the Isle of Man, with a passion for coastal photography and the uplands of Scotland and the Lake District.

