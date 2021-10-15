Light and Dark

Alistair Young I live on the Isle of Skye where I wander the hills and mountains of the northwest highlands, documenting landscapes with photography and Gaelic poetry. A software developer for 25 years, a university lecturer for 14 but a walker and mountaineer for 40 and always with a camera and notebook to hand.

Occasionally the bathroom doubles as a darkroom for trips with the Bronica, reliving the moments as the prints emerge into the light. gabbrophotography.uk



Sally McDonald Mixed media and collage artist. Studied display design at Medway College of Design in Rochester Kent. Worked as a display designer in large department stores in Kent until moving to Skye in 1988. Started working in mixed media/collage in 2015,inspired by the dramatic Highland landscape. Work is abstract interpretation of the colours and textures of the surrounding hills,sky and sea. Exhibited a number of times at Gallery An Talla Dearg on Skye and recently at The Steadings, Balmacara. arthouse-skye.co.uk





A joint exhibition of landscape photographs by Alistair Young and mixed media art by Sally McDonald, two Isle of Skye artists who have a deep connection and love for the wild landscapes of the northwest Highlands.

Alistair and Sally are neighbours in a small village on the Isle of Skye where the weather is ever present in its many forms. Where the light bursts through storm clouds without warning, sending them running for the camera and brushes to capture the moment.

Sally's mixed media art is canvas on board depicting abstract scenes inspired by the local landscape of Skye. Sally's art can also be seen at her B&B in the village of Heaste on theIsle of Skye, where her husband Rob, a talented painter and sculptor has been hard at work creating vintage accommodation from a 1930s lorry and handmade AA box.

Alistair's photographs are a mixture of images in frames assembled himself with his own hand cut mounts as well as professionally printed images mounted on Dibond, a robust aluminium mount that allows the images to float slightly off the wall. As well as visual art, Alistair will be selling his acclaimed book, The Little Book of Gaiku. Hailed by the mainstream press

as perhaps the world's first collection of Gaelic haiku poems, these evocative poems with English translations complement the accompanying landscape images from across the northwest Highlands.

Exhibition Details

The Steadings Gallery, Workshop 2, The Steadings, Balmacara Square, The Square, Kyle IV40 8DJ.