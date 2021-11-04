My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Johan Stadling is a landscape photographer from southern Sweden who developed an early love of nature. He feels deep reverence and harmony when in nature and is passionate about the less complex landscape where colour and shape combine. He tries to capture nature's complex brushstrokes and puzzles in the four corners of the picture.

Johan describes nature as a way of life for him, and it’s clear that he is happiest in her company.

The images we’ve chosen for our interview draw very much on his predilection for pattern; even the birds sit within complexities of shape and form. While our emphasis here is on landscape, no such lines are drawn on Johan’s website and I don’t think he sees a boundary between wildlife and landscape photography; it’s all nature and if that brings joy to his heart, that’s good enough reason.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, your education and early interests, and what that led you to do?

I grew up in Sundsvall, a town along the coast in the northern part of Sweden.

I trained as a welder, but haven’t touched a welding iron since leaving school. I now work part time at the workplace perhaps most synonymous with Sweden, namely Ikea. The rest of my time is spent out in nature.

I've always been drawn to nature. Our cottage in the high coast area of Ångermanland meant a lot to me. Grandpa taught me a lot about how to respect nature and its species; our shared interest was mainly fishing.

You’ve described nature as being a way of life for you, and that you are happiest when in harmony with it. Where do you best ‘feel’ it, and what is your local area like?

I feel much more at home in nature than in the city or at work. To be able to take part of the local landscape - hear the birds chirping, perhaps encountering a moose, or getting to walk in the large national parks in the north.

To let go of all the ‘musts’ and just be able to be atone with the wilderness - what a favour!

When did you become interested in photography and what kind of images did you want to make at that time?

My father worked as a photographer for many years, so probably a certain interest had already started there when you, for example, got to follow him in the darkroom - however, I very rarely got to borrow his cameras! :)

Perhaps it is my grandmother's painting that has edged my photography the most, and then especially in recent years. I think it's great fun to find colour and shape in nature that can merge in the four corners of the image.

Who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

Michio Hoshino, for his presence and humility towards nature. What harmony and respect of nature his images infuse.

Hans Strand, for his own way of moving forward and his northern stubbornness. His pictures with landscapes without horizons are absolutely phenomenal!

Bengt Lindström, the Swedish painter; his way of painting faces in his works is amazing!

How do you feel that your photographic approach or vision has been shaped by the time that you have spent outdoors, and the relationships that you have developed with place and spirit?

For the first years as a nature photographer, I was photographing a lot in hides and with long telephoto lenses. I thought, however, that one lost communion with nature, and that opportunities to partake of all of nature’s scenarios were limited. Now that I photograph more landscapes, you can be part of nature, in harmony, on a larger scale.

Would you like to choose 2-3 favourite photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you, or the experience of making them?

The Rapa Valley

The Rapa Valley. After hiking for a total of 75 km during two different hikes in two years, the conditions in the valley were absolutely perfect, with fog and the sun's rays slowly breaking through the landscape. Later, with binoculars, we could see one of the large moose (which is one of the Sarek National Park’s characteristics) grazing on a bog below the mountain we were standing on. Happiness!

Frozen in Time

To be able to stand in complete silence outside by a frozen wilderness tarn, completely enclosed in the creation of trying to capture colour and shape. Harmony!

Which cameras and lenses do you enjoy using?

I use Sony and Nikon's full format cameras, and exclusively Zeiss lenses.

Do you like to head out with something in mind, or just enjoy the moment and see what photographic possibilities arise?

Has your image making changed with time and experience? Are you now drawn to different aspects of the landscape or different ways of representing what you see?

I rarely go out into the wild without having any photographic idea to work on.

The magnificent landscape and with perhaps a nice sunset can be wonderfully nice to experience and photograph. However, it is in the small complex landscape, where you try to get together the smallest little lines and shapes, that I find most enjoyment - these are what my heart beats extra for.

What part does editing and post- processing play for you? How much time do you spend on this and do you have a preferred workflow?

I dislike sitting with the pictures afterwards and editing them. I work mostly with the Raw files and then do small details in Photoshop.

Is it important to you that other people see your work in print, and how do you choose to print and present your pictures?

I like to share my images through exhibitions where you can evoke thoughts in the viewer. To be able to print photographs at home on a fine art paper is a completely different feeling than having to post them online.

Can you tell us a little about the long term projects that you are working on? Do you have an output in mind - a book or an exhibition, for example?

How has the pandemic and the restrictions affected your plans?

Throughout the pandemic, exhibitions and travel have stopped a bit for me. However, I have worked slowly towards a future exhibition where I want to try to show what deforestation is like in Sweden, and how it acts against nature and its diversity.

Do you have any other projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

I would like to develop my aerial photography more, especially with drones.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

I have always been a big fan of hockey, especially the NHL. So I would probably watch even more hockey! :) Go Canucks!

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

I enjoy Luis Afonso and Jeremy Jackson on Instagram.

Thank you Johan. You’ve reminded me of an article in The Guardian I read recently about forestry in Sweden, so it will be good to see your series about deforestation and its impacts.

As well as the images on Johan's website www.johanstadling.com you'll also find him on Instagram.