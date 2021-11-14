I’ve tried to keep news about the Natural Landscape Photography Awards to a minimum as, although it has taken up a lot of my bandwidth, continuous updates would soon get boring I imagine. However, it’s over! (well the “awards” part of it anyway). Just over a week ago, we announced the winners and runners up of all of the categories and also a few extra awards, which I’ll come onto in a bit. We are all incredibly happy with the quality of winners that were chosen by our panel of judges and we’ll have a gallery of these at the end of the article.

Did the competition meet our expectations and goals though? Well, yes. And surpassed them in many ways (including ending up with 4x as many entries as EpsonPanoAwards and similar amounts to many of the other landscape photography competitions and, in fact, some high profile generic photography competitions). There were a few surprises along the way and we’ve learned a lot in this first year but, judging by the feedback we have had, not only have we hit mostly the right notes but we also seem to have got the timing just about right as it appears that demand for something like this has been simmering away.

Our main goal was always just to create a space where the sort of photography that we appreciate so much, can shine. To that end, the competition isn’t really complete yet. We’re currently in the process of designing the ‘awards book’, which we’re hoping will be much more than just a ‘Best of NLPA’ catalogue and more of a well-rounded representation for our future goals and aspirations.

I wrote about the foundations for the competition in February of this year when we originally announced the competition. You can read about this in issue 225 and so I won’t repeat all of that.

What might be interesting is what changed along the way and what we learned in the process. Here are a few points.