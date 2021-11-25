The Southern Highlands

Brian Pollock Mountain landscape and nature photographer based in the West of Scotland. My passion for photography is inextricably linked with the places I photograph and the experiences to be had there. brianpollockphotography.com





Living in Glasgow, I've spent a fair number of the weekends exploring the Southern Highlands, whether climbing or hill walking and, more recently, with my camera. The Southern Highlands have a unique understated character, apart from the more dramatic landscapes of Glencoe and the North West.

Despite their proximity to the central belt, it isn't difficult to find quiet places and there are plenty of lesser known perspectives to explore if you are minded to venture off the beaten track. This portfolio represents both the area and the first steps of my journey into photography as a hobby and a passion in its own right.