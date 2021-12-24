Sanatorium

João Ferrão Based on the north of Portugal and born in 1988 i discovered photography in 2006 and the curiosity for the medium has grown into a passion.



Photography is a therapy and mean to express myself, to put on paper my feelings and to portrait what my mind saw when my eyes wondered on a scene.





The pandemic has led everyone to explore the "backyards" of our lives, whether physical or metaphorical.

During this period I got to know better a small forest south of the Bom Jesus sanctuary in Braga. I wasn't attracted by its religious character but it turned out to be a spiritual sanctuary for me, a zone of relaxation and introspection whose beauty showed itself when I was most entangled in its intricacies.

This series of images is a sample of a set of several images of a more intimate and abstract character, captured in this wood that has become for me a true sanctuary.