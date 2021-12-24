Water Meadow

The photographs were made more or less around the corner from where I live, in Batenburg (NL) on the river Meuse. In this area agricultural land has been 'returned to nature', to allow controlled flooding of the river when the Meuse rises in winter.

However, this year the water rose in the middle of summer - with dramatic consequences upriver. Here, much further down, the water came quietly, turning the river and its flood plains into a large lake, covering most of the vegetation. It was a fascinating sight, trees full of leaves standing in the midst of the expanse of water, ducks and an inquisitive beaver swimming past where the cycle path used to be, and especially the tallest flowers and grasses struggling to keep their heads above water. On calm summer evenings, with little wind and the sun setting over the water, I made a great many pictures of these curious sights, with the water acting as a mirror.

As a photographer, I explore the landscape around me for images that make ordinary things look different. Light, reflections, abstraction may turn a clump of grass or a puddle into an intriguing image. There is much more to see and experience in the everyday landscape around us if you learn t o look better.