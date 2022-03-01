Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.

As some readers may or may not know, I originally come from the psychology and counselling field and so, I often see the world of photography and therefore, photographers, through that lens. Throughout my career as a therapist, and later as a manager of people and processes, I have consistently been reminded (often through my own mistakes) that relationships are foundational to our success as human beings and that effective two-way communication is a key tenet in establishing and maintaining those relationships.