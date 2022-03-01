250
Inside this issue
Kurt Budliger – Portrait of a Photographer
Conversations with the landscape – developing connection to deepen visual impact
Matt Payne
Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “F-Stop Collaborate and Listen,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance, and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards. He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his two cats, Juju and Chara.
As some readers may or may not know, I originally come from the psychology and counselling field and so, I often see the world of photography and therefore, photographers, through that lens. Throughout my career as a therapist, and later as a manager of people and processes, I have consistently been reminded (often through my own mistakes) that relationships are foundational to our success as human beings and that effective two-way communication is a key tenet in establishing and maintaining those relationships.