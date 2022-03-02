Keith Beven is Emeritus Professor of Hydrology at Lancaster University where he has worked for over 30 years. He has published many academic papers and books on the study and computer modelling of hydrological processes. Since the 1990s he has used mostly 120 film cameras, from 6x6 to 6x17, and more recently Fuji X cameras when traveling light. He has recently produced a book of 94 images of water called “The Still Dynamic” that can be ordered from his website.

It is nearly 25 years ago now that I first switched to a medium format film camera from 35mm. That was to a Mamiya 6 with a 6x6 aspect ratio, which I embraced with some enthusiasm (undoubtedly influenced by the work of Fay Godwin, Michael Kenna and Charlie Waite). A few years later I got a good deal on a used Linhof Technorama 617s and started to explore the world of panoramic photography (initially influenced by the work of Colin Prior, and later Ken Duncan’s books Australia Wide and America Wide). The Linhof was taken on several trips with the Mamiya 6 (including through multiple security checks in the United States immediately after 9/11, but without any real problems apart from the long, long queues). I cannot remember now why I sold or traded the Linhof, but its loss was soon regretted and it was replaced by a Fuji 617 (the Linhof had already dramatically increased in second-hand value; the Fuji less so).

The point of this potted history is that over the period of time of using these film cameras I became very used to composing in the 1:1 and 6:17 formats. They were generally used for different purposes (1:1 often for more intimate landscape shots; 6:17 for the more extensive view). This then carried over to the digital era. One of the features I looked for in selecting a digital camera was the ability to show different aspect ratios in the viewfinder (such as an early purchase of a Fujifilm X10 for travel), particularly the 1:1 ratio. It is much more satisfying to see the crop in the viewfinder rather than impose it later in post-processing, even if working from RAW files that are saved at the full sensor size. Some manufacturers still do not do this (it has been a really good excuse not to have to think about buying a Leica for example). The 6:17 format has not often been supported, at least not until the appearance of the Fuji GFX series of cameras and then in the form 24:65, which was the aspect ratio of the Fuji TX-1/2 35mm cameras, also produced for Hasselblad as the XPan (all of which are now astonishingly expensive given the potential for electronic shutter failure1). 24:65 is not exactly 6:17, but then a 6:17 film negative was not exactly 6:17 either but rather 56:168 (just slightly wider than 24:65).

A long time ago, in the early days of On Landscape (in Issues 3 and 5 back in 2010), Joe Cornish wrote a pair of articles about aspect ratios and the history of the use of different ratios which stimulated some extensive discussion. He suggests that the 2:3 aspect ratio might be the rectangle that best mimics a broadly oval view from our 2 eyes, while Viktor Hasselblad chose the square format as a way of maximising the film coverage of the image circle for his lenses.

Joe also mentions that he did not use the 2:3 ratio of 35mm very often (he states that “almost everyone I know who has tried them all finds 2x3 the least ‘natural’, and the most difficult with which to compose satisfactorily”). He would rather use a variety of other ratios with a tendency to 3:4 and 4:5. He suggested that he did not particularly like cropping an image after framing a composition. He regrets that no camera manufacturers were offering sensors in 4:5 format (now the choice is still generally between 2:3 or 3:4 all the way up to the larger Phase One sensors). In reply to a comment , he wonders why so many painters in the past chose to use a 4:5 format (or thereabouts) and if it was related to the supply of timber or canvas sizes, or to some historical social conditioning. Other comments on the articles suggested that some people were quite happy with the 2:3 ratio, particularly for portraits and vertical landscapes but that the lack of crop being preserved in RAW files was somewhat frustrating for those who wished to get the composition right in camera. The conclusion was that the choice of aspect ratio was for the individual photographer but might also vary with the subject matter. Since that article, there is even more flexibility in producing different aspect ratios, both by stitching of digital images (with the possibility of even wider views than 6:17) or by flexible cropping in post-processing.

With respect to the panoramic 6:17 ratio, Joe found this a bit too wide for his tastes but also comments: “Even if we look at the most extreme commonly-used format, 6x17, we will see some remarkable landscape photography that exploits the thin vertical strip interpretation of a landscape, often to great effect. The 6x17 format undoubtedly encourages a horizontal approach to landscape, but I use the example to emphasise the importance of defying assumptions.2"

As my previous articles for On Landscape show, I still use either 1:1 or 6:17 formats almost exclusively. For me, these are the most satisfying aspect ratios but I have not shown many images using the 6:17 format for more intimate landscapes. Indeed, it seems that the format is not often used in this way by many photographers. Both ways of creating a panoramic image with digital still work with intimate landscapes, either stitching frames together for still subjects (I have used both a long tripod baseplate to rotate around the lens nodal point and a shift adaptor for Hasselblad V lenses with larger image circle) or cropping the full sensor frame. In the latter case, the in-camera aspect ratios are generally only applied to JPG outputs (which does leave some flexibility in making a final crop from the RAW file of course).

So why use such a ratio for the intimate landscape?

In landscapes with a horizon, a 6:17 view provides a broad sweep of a rather natural scan by the eye of the viewer, but it is not evident that this will also be suitable for landscape details. It seems to work, however (for me at least), and I think that is because the wider format can create a form of storyline. As the eye scans the image in a similar way to a wider landscape, it can stop and focus on some of the details, while still not being too wide to take in at one first look. Often it seems that a storyline scan is naturally from left to right (at least for those who read text from left to right). Some viewers might find it quite unnatural and unappealing of course. Please decide for yourselves.

The panoramic images that follow have been taken on both film and digital cameras. While they all might be classed as intimate landscapes in their simplicity, they range in scale from 1 or 2 metres up to ten metres or so. They are all in horizontal format; I have sometimes “defied assumptions” with vertical 6:17 images, especially for waterfalls, or stitched to an even wider aspect ratio for some larger scale images spanning a whole valley or mountain range. None of those can be described as intimate landscapes, however. Some have been taken near to home in Mallerstang or over the hill in Teesdale, but they also include some from some wider travels over the last decade.

