I am mainly an abstract photographer who uses ICM and surreal like interpretations to create my photographs. I am mainly drawn to water, but I also enjoy photographing trees as well.I am working towards being able to earn a living selling my photographs as artwork.

johnsalm.com

Took up photography only six years ago at an advanced age. As an amateur, my focus is now on the quality of experience potentially leading up to making photographs (influenced by Guy Tal’s writings). I am drawn more particularly to moving water, ice and the colours of autumn.

I have been playing with cameras since I was 12 and nearly 53 years later I am finally producing the odd image worth framing and displaying.

I am a retired meteorologist and an amateur photographer. I would rather be outside almost anywhere on earth than inside. I have been taking pictures most of my 66 years on this planet. Most recently I use a Nikon digital camera with my most recent addition a 105mm macro lens so I can get really close to the small things around us.

paulflattphoto.com