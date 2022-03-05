Mooloolaba Beach

Chris Salm I am mainly an abstract photographer who uses ICM and surreal like interpretations to create my photographs. I am mainly drawn to water, but I also enjoy photographing trees as well.I am working towards being able to earn a living selling my photographs as artwork. johnsalm.com





Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia is one of my favourite beaches. Mooloolaba derives from the aboriginal word mulu which means snapper fish or mulla which means red-bellied black snake.

At the time, I had just been introduced to ICM, so as an experiment I decided to see what interpretations I could get using ICM over the next couple of days. Most I have kept as is but one I have played around with the colours