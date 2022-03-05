on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Mooloolaba Beach

Chris Salm

Responses
Skip to Comments
By |
Chris Salm

Chris Salm

I am mainly an abstract photographer who uses ICM and surreal like interpretations to create my photographs. I am mainly drawn to water, but I also enjoy photographing trees as well.I am working towards being able to earn a living selling my photographs as artwork.

johnsalm.com



Mooloolaba Dawn

Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia is one of my favourite beaches. Mooloolaba derives from the aboriginal word mulu which means snapper fish or mulla which means red-bellied black snake. 

At the time, I had just been introduced to ICM, so as an experiment I decided to see what interpretations I could get using ICM over the next couple of days. Most I have kept as is but one I have played around with the colours

Morning Wave Mooloolaba Blue Mooloolaba Colours Mooloolaba Dawn



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL