Richard Martin – Portrait of a Photographer

Landscape and nature photography takes on many forms, from literal translations of moments of dramatic weather, incredible light, and grandiose views - to artistic interpretations of quieter, more contemplative scenes and photos that transform the literal into something imaginative. Additionally, I personally believe it to be possible for photographs to occupy all or none of these forms simultaneously; however, lately, I strongly find myself gravitating more towards work that can use literal form as a base while transmuting it into something requiring imagination, contemplation, and use of metaphor to create and appreciate. .

To best describe how Richard creates such unique nature photography, imagine combining the analytical qualities of an architect with the artistic sensibilities of a painter.