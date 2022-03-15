My images combine an early love of drawing and painting with a long-standing passion for photographing the landscape. An important part of my portfolio continues to be about the interaction between water and light in, but I’m also experimenting with movement on land and even my own progress on foot through the landscape. Facebook Flickr

Jocelyn Horsfall ARPS is an award-winning photographic artist specialising in impressionistic images inspired by flowers and foliage and the natural world. She has a passion for colour and an interest in textural effects and abstraction, and is based in South West London.

Once you look down a macro lens, the world (and often your back) is never quite the same again. In my experience it’s a good option to explore if you want to move away from representational photography; so many possibilities open up. Jocelyn Horsfall grew up surrounded by photographers but like many of us was encouraged to pursue academic subjects. Ultimately her inherent love of nature and colour has closed the circle. Increasingly drawn towards minimalism and abstraction, she is now employing a variety of techniques in camera, during processing, and at print stage to distil the essence of her subjects.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to study and do?

I had an itinerant childhood as my father was in the army and we moved every 2-3 years. Apart from a wonderful stint out in Singapore when I was very young, experiencing a completely different culture, it was mainly around the UK. I think you become more adaptable and resilient dealing with that sense of impermanence, and a changing backdrop to life. I remember enjoying the exploring of new places, particularly around the Cotswolds and the beautiful scenery of the West coast of Scotland, but not all the new schools I had to face!

I was more into sciences than arts in my younger days, having been written off by an art teacher as being completely unable to draw and therefore non-creative. And yes, of course, I’ve been trying to prove her wrong ever since! I read Maths at University but combined it with Psychology to add interest and humanity. This background of numbers and an understanding of the why behind the numbers led to an initial career in Market Research, and then into the Advertising world as a strategic planner.

I was more into sciences than arts in my younger days, having been written off by an art teacher as being completely unable to draw and therefore non-creative.

I worked on a number of different accounts over the years, from food to finance, and latterly was fortunate enough to be on an international account, which meant I had business trips abroad from time to time, back in the days when this was more common. Visiting some amazing cities in the U.S., Mexico and South America was a definite plus in this stressful corporate life.

Your grandfather and mother were both photographers. What kind of images did each of them make, and how has each influenced you, both at an early age and in what or how you photograph now?

My grandfather was an amateur landscape photographer, using medium format black and white film which he processed and printed himself. Unusually, he then proceeded to hand colour the prints with oil paints, creating original yet natural looking artworks. One of my sisters still has two of his framed prints on the wall of her home.

My mother took up photography seriously from our Singapore days, also medium format film but colour transparency. She had a passion for travel photography, and an enterprising and adventurous spirit that took her from Alaska to Antarctica, and from China to Peru. Back home in the UK, she loved landscapes and flowers and the natural world through the seasons. She sold her work through image libraries and gave lectures and talks. She also occasionally dabbled in studio portraiture, using me and my sisters as models over the years, which probably put me off the genre for life!

I have certainly inherited her love of colour and the natural world, and photography was always part of my childhood environment, so I picked up a great deal almost by osmosis. I grew up understanding the importance of early morning light, endless patience, f-stops and more. At this stage, photography was just a minor hobby for me, almost as if I didn’t want to compete. My father (probably in desperation) also took up photography, so there were rather too many image makers in the house! Photography didn’t become a passion until I left the corporate world and had time to develop my own interests and style. My mother was very much into photographic realism, and when I started out, I too began with the natural landscape, and flowers and foliage. But I quickly became interested in more impressionistic imagery, particularly with my flower studies. Still in the days of film, I experimented with intimate ultra close-ups, very shallow depth of field, shooting through textured glass, and using ice and water to create different effects. I was moving more towards minimalism and abstraction, which was very different from my mother’s work.

I was too young to be influenced by my grandfather’s work at the time, and it is only recently that I have become involved with print embellishment, which interestingly is in some way reminiscent of his over-painting with oils.

Did you have any early ambition to make your own career in photography and did anything, in particular, prompt you to later switch career? Was the change relatively straightforward or were there a few steps along the way in terms of the type of work that you were doing before you decided to concentrate on a more personal subject and style?

I had no thoughts of making a career in photography at the start of my working life and was focused on the corporate and business world rather than the art world. Admittedly I was working in a creative industry when I was in advertising, but not involved personally in art direction or visualisation. I could appreciate at first hand the importance of visual imagery and its power in communication and loved seeing how the choice of photographer or illustrator or film director could make a huge difference, as they brought their own input and style to an initial concept.

I think I was feeling the lack of my own creative voice, as well as finding my life in an advertising agency very stressful and all-consuming. I decided to ‘jump ship’ with no particular plans as to what I might do.

I think I was feeling the lack of my own creative voice, as well as finding my life in an advertising agency very stressful and all-consuming. I decided to ‘jump ship’ with no particular plans as to what I might do.

Having put the intention out there, the Universe amazingly provided me with an opportunity to leave with a financial cushion to tide me over while I did some exploring. I decided I wanted to study and improve my photography and enrolled at college, but I also treated myself to art classes one day a week. I have always loved the fluidity of watercolour paintings, but quickly realised my abilities in the medium were sadly lacking. However now, with photography, I often look to re-create the feeling and style of a watercolour – a gentle softness and painterly effect.

In the beginning, having explored all sorts of genres at college, I quickly dismissed anything to do with photographing people, which wasn’t my thing at all, and concentrated on still life as a way to earn a living. I worked as an assistant to a commercial photographer, learning an enormous amount about studio lighting and how to shoot anything from books to bottles to jewellery to shoes. Then I set up on my own, put my portfolio together, and tried to get clients! Pre-internet and e-mail, this was the horrors of cold calling. I tried everyone I ever knew in advertising, but had more luck with editorial, and managed to get some ongoing work for the Sunday Times Style magazine, shooting accessories, amongst other jobs. Unlike the majority of editorial clients, they sent a stylist along to the shoot, which was a great help, particularly as she did any ironing that was necessary! This was all still in the days of film – usually medium format or occasionally 5x4” sheet film and lots of Polaroids to check exposure as you could only take one or two shots with the client paying for the film.

Then I got seduced back into the advertising world, albeit part-time, and was able to focus more on my own personal work rather than chase clients on my spare days. I was continuing with my flower studies, still experimenting with different ways to create more impressionistic effects. I tried old processes like cyanotypes and gum prints, and Polaroid and acetone transfers which were fun.

Analogue ways to add texture and interest to images. Then, when I eventually left the advertising world for good, digital had arrived and the world had changed. That’s when I decided to concentrate on my own personal work and the fine art market.

Analogue ways to add texture and interest to images. Then, when I eventually left the advertising world for good, digital had arrived and the world had changed. That’s when I decided to concentrate on my own personal work and the fine art market.

Digital of course opened up a whole new era of experimentation, at the taking stage with quick access to results but also now at the processing stage too. I continued to develop my impressionistic images of flowers and foliage and the natural world, looking to capture some of the beauty, serenity and harmony to be found in Nature. The power of Nature to restore and recharge has become much more recognised and acknowledged in recent years, and this has been replicated in artwork too, but it has always been my driving force. And in the search for atmospheric and evocative images, colour has always been a key component for me, with the different hues imbued with different feelings and emotions. Around this time I took a course in colour therapy, which definitely filtered through into my work.

Aside from family influences, who (photographers, artists or individuals) or what has most inspired you, or driven you forward in your own development as a photographer?

With my love of flowers, particularly their sensuous qualities as well as their beauty, delicacy and colours, it is perhaps not surprising that Georgia O’Keefe has always been an inspiration. Her enlarged and close-up flowers are so rich and evocative and often tend towards abstraction. I’ve also always loved Robert Mapplethorpe’s flower photography, with its sensual simplicity.

Along the way, I was much struck by a new direction for Fay Godwin, when she moved away from her familiar monochrome environmental landscape photography towards the end of her life, and created a body of semi-abstract work in muted colours called Glassworks and Secret Lives. Taken through broken glass and plastic, the images are mysterious and dream-like, multi-layered and haunting. I have used glass quite a bit in my work, with my studio textured glassworks, as well as the ‘found’ effects created by nature behind the windows of tropical glasshouses, with condensation and reflections creating interesting patterns.

I have been fortunate to have been taught some of the old photographic processes by the late Randall Webb and to have been inspired and helped by being a member of an eclectic group of photographers he brought together in the Richmond area, Group 1:20.

Most recently, my photographic development has been hugely accelerated by Valda Bailey and Doug Chinnery. I saw their work in an exhibition at the Oxo Tower in London, and was blown away by their new (to me) genre of photographic expressionism. I have been fortunate enough to have taken part in several workshops with them – first in the Camargue and then Morocco – and in the last two years online.

Most recently, my photographic development has been hugely accelerated by Valda Bailey and Doug Chinnery. I saw their work in an exhibition at the Oxo Tower in London, and was blown away by their new (to me) genre of photographic expressionism.

I had done a bit of ICM before but now learnt all about multiple exposures as well, both techniques that can be used to produce impressionistic and abstract images. More importantly, their teaching and encouragement are all about cultivating and developing creativity in your photography, taking chances, experimenting, and finding your own style. They are truly inspirational teachers and have given my photography new impetus and purpose. They have made me see completely differently – “creating” rather than “taking” photographs.

Has where you live, and what you have access to, influenced the way in which your own photography has developed? Where do you most enjoy making images?

I am very fortunate to live in South West London, close to Richmond Park and Kew Gardens. Bushy Park, Gunnersbury Park, the London Wetland Centre and the River Thames are all nearby, with many other inspirational public gardens within easy reach. They are all a joy to visit, and to be stimulated and refreshed in different ways, which has been particularly important over the last two years. I don’t think their proximity has influenced how my photography has developed, which has always been focussed on my enduring love for flowers, foliage and the natural world, and my desire to reflect the beauty and benefits in my images. But they certainly became essential during lockdown, when we weren’t allowed further afield, and I found myself needing to be in these local green spaces image making nearly every single day.

With more abstract and impressionist images, the location is often just the start point. The important thing can be to create a personal sense of place that reflects one’s own feelings and emotions at the time, rather than an identifiable locality. Combining different subjects and viewpoints, focussing on little hidden details, adding a textural component, and allowing for spontaneity and serendipity can all play a part in the image making. That said, for me, colour plays an absolutely key role in my image making, and so the presence of flowers can be a vital component, with a changing colour palette across the seasons, rather than just grassland and trees.

All of my local parks and gardens have colour in some areas, but Kew Gardens is a favourite place, with wonderful planting and flowers across the year, as well as all the different types of trees in the arboretum, a lake and several ponds to provide water, a heavenly grass garden, and of course the stunning glasshouses, with image opportunities both inside and outside, through the windows.

It isn’t all about public spaces either. I have my own small garden which I love, with planting chosen for photographic purposes, and during lockdown, I discovered lots of wonderful flowers in neighbourhood front gardens, which provided plenty of scope for impromptu image making from the footpath. I created little prints for the owners, which I would return with, the only challenge sometimes being to remember which particular house it had been where I had found a certain clump of lavender!

Would you like to choose 2 or 3 ‘favourite’ photographs from your own portfolio and tell us a little about why they are special to you, or your experience of making them?

Sea of Coral

During lockdown, I was working on a project looking to capture the emotional and spiritual benefits of Nature. I invented the term “Hana Yoku” or Flower Bathing; like the Japanese practice of “Shinrin Yoku” or Forest Bathing, which is immersing yourself in a mindful way in woodland to create a feeling of wellbeing, but with added colour. The series encapsulates the feeling of being immersed in an imaginary ocean of flowers, from the surface down through the depths, to create a feeling of joy and peace, and this image, Sea of Coral, is one that I thought was particularly uplifting.

Rhapsody in Blue



The next one, Rhapsody in Blue, is an abstraction taken from an old process cyanotype print, where you lay objects on top of light sensitised paper and expose them to sunlight. This was a wet cyanotype, where I added to my bits of foliage some bubbles from washing up liquid, and powdered spices for extra colour, and then took macro multiple exposure shots of the developed and just-washed image. Combining analogue and digital in an interesting way. The process can be unpredictable, so you never know how they are going to turn out.

Glasshouse window Leaf Patterns 1



And lastly, I’ve chosen Glasshouse Window Leaf Patterns 1, one from my Glassworks portfolio.

There are wonderful textural effects and distortions as the foliage is pressed and sometimes held against the glass. Here the leaves and petals appear to be floating in water, and I adjusted the colours slightly to reinforce the watery feel.

I have been fascinated for many years by the intriguing patterns and colours of tropical foliage in glasshouses, as seen from the outside through the condensation on the glass early in the morning.There are wonderful textural effects and distortions as the foliage is pressed and sometimes held against the glass. Here the leaves and petals appear to be floating in water, and I adjusted the colours slightly to reinforce the watery feel. I was very thrilled to win first prize in the ‘Captured at Kew’ category of the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition just recently with this image.

Can you talk a little about the camera and lenses you like to use and your post-capture workflow? Do you still have your film cameras, and do you think you might find a way back to using them?

Since getting into multiple exposures, I now have the Canon EOS R camera, which provides all the necessary features, including different blend modes, the ability to shoot in RAW, choosing the number of exposures, and being able to pick up an earlier image on the card to use in a new sequence. I had a Canon 5D Mk2 before, so can use all the lenses I had previously with an adaptor. However, my go to lens is a recent Tamron 28-300mm, which allows me complete flexibility of viewpoints in one lens. I love zooms for ease and speed of composition and am usually working at the telephoto end. It’s not the fastest of lenses (f3.5-6.3) but seems to suit me. I also have my wonderful macro lens – Canon 100mm f2.8 – for intimate details both in the studio and out in the field.

I would typically download my images that day or the next and have a quick review. I keep all my component images from all my multiple exposures, so I have a lot to go through! I would do a quick rating of the images with stars, including some of the component images in case I feel a different type of blending might work better. I try and be disciplined and delete the rejects, otherwise, I would run out of room, but sometimes it is surprising what can be created when you go back and revisit something you have previously thought had no potential.

I am an Adobe Bridge, Camera Raw and Photoshop user rather than Lightroom, which I’ve never got on with. My workflow will vary from image to image, sometimes very simple contrast and colour management where I have captured or created the desired look in camera, other times much more experimentation. With my subject matter of flowers and foliage, there is often a little digital “gardening” to be done initially. Then I have some Topaz plug-ins I might explore to add a more painterly or cross process effect – even a suggestion at low opacity can provide an interesting touch. The most significant processing would be when I am exploring completely new combinations of images, different elements brought together with a blending mode that suddenly just ‘sings’. The possibilities are endless, but it’s important to have an objective in mind – a theme or emotion that I’m trying to create.

Before the move to the Canon EOS R, I had changed to a Fuji XE 2 mirrorless camera, which was wonderful in terms of weight, but less good for multiple exposures. I still have a whole system, with several lenses and two Fuji bodies, because I got an additional one that I had converted for infra-red photography, which I must return to some day. I have got rid of my larger format film cameras, but still have an old Nikon FM2 and some lenses in the attic! I can’t see myself going back to film in the foreseeable future, but you never know…

What have you been able to bring to your practice from your experience of advertising, and by having trained as a colour therapist?

Advertising certainly underlines the importance of visual imagery, but I’m not sure I have brought anything directly into my practice from my time in the business. I should of course be a wizard at marketing and promoting myself, and understanding all about target markets, brand imagery, propositions and communication media, but somehow it doesn’t seem to work quite so well when the product is me! The theory and practice are rather different, but I do know I need to work much harder here.

Training as a colour therapist was very inspiring, learning all about the different qualities and emotions that are associated with the different colours, and how they can be used for projecting different values as well as for healing and mental wellbeing. Colour is energy and therefore has the power to affect us mentally, physically and emotionally. So depending on the colour palette I choose to use (or that Nature has provided), my images will project a different feeling or association – whether calming and nurturing, or stimulating and optimistic, or cool and fresh, or subtle combinations that affect people in different ways. With abstracts, colours can become even more important.

I would like to develop this further in my work, to create images that can be used in healing environments, to project associations and vibrations that will be uplifting and restorative. As Kandinsky said: “Every colour is inwardly beautiful… because every colour creates a spiritual vibration and every vibration enriches the soul”

Do you now find yourself drawn to the more abstract side of things? Has anything in particular nudged you towards a more experimental approach in making and printing images?

I have been drawn to the more abstract side of things in the last couple of years, and it is definitely an area I want to develop and explore further. It has all stemmed from the workshops and courses I have done with Valda Bailey and Doug Chinnery, and in particular, a 12-month course called Abstract Rhythm and Blue Notes, which has just recently finished. It has been very intensive, but so inspiring and valuable. We have covered a wealth of subjects from fundamental principles of picture making and visual language, through different Art movements, how to think like an artist, practical support and tips, finding one’s own voice, and learning from interesting and influential photographers and artists.

One of the key out-takes for me was the whole distinction between subject and content in an image. I am moving more towards thinking about the message or emotion I want to convey rather than simply responding to a subject I see.

I have gained so much from the course and the projects we did along the way, but also from the wonderful other participants – all hugely talented and creative and totally inspiring. The different pieces of homework made me experiment with new ways of working, whether creating a surreal montage, producing a collage, emulating someone else’s style, or creating an abstract image based on shape and colour. When I first tried this last task, it was a revelation – creating an abstract from multiple exposures of a few random objects sitting around my house, produced a very different kind of image that I really loved.

One of the key out-takes for me was the whole distinction between subject and content in an image. I am moving more towards thinking about the message or emotion I want to convey rather than simply responding to a subject I see. Creating a body of work, rather than one-offs helps here, like the project I did called Into the Blue, where I was looking to combine the quiet, peaceful, uplifting qualities of the colour blue with the similar benefits I find in Nature. Here the idea was to create a series of images where impressions of Nature are seen through a veil of blue, which would be calming and meditative, with a sense of letting go and being in the flow. This relates back to my colour therapy work.

On a more practical note, both in this course and a previous hands-on workshop, they covered the Craft element of picture making, including embellishment and gilding on prints to make them unique, as well as processes such as cyanotypes and image making through scanning. These are all areas I want to explore further. Adding gold leaf can be amazing, but is a technique that requires a lot of skill and patience!

A lot of time and energy can be spent looking for perfection, but some of your recent images (Wabi Sabi, which seems to draw on and amplify some of the images in Glassworks) hint at there being even greater possibilities if you embrace imperfection and decay too?

One of the highlights of my recent course was hearing about different philosophies of life, and how they relate to image making. In a session on Looking East, and learning from Japanese life and art, I was very struck by their philosophy of Wabi Sabi, finding and celebrating beauty in imperfection and decay, which Nature of course does so well.

From fading Autumn leaves to dried flower heads, the transience and impermanence to be found across the seasons – the cycle of life and death - provide visual delights to be savoured throughout the year

From fading Autumn leaves to dried flower heads, the transience and impermanence to be found across the seasons – the cycle of life and death - provide visual delights to be savoured throughout the year.

My Wabi Sabi series of images were taken through the windows of the tropical glasshouses at Kew Gardens, which are a wonderful place to observe this. Viewed from the outside, the leaves and foliage become pressed against the glass, and wither and die over time. The skeletons are left creating beautiful patterns – a small world of Wabi Sabi. This series highlights the sense of fragility and impermanence and tells a specific story within my whole Glassworks portfolio. The conditions created by the heat of tropical glasshouses on the glass itself has been a rich source of imagery over the years for me. The scene changes with every visit, as different plants grow and reach for the light, and glimpses of different colours appear and disappear in the background. Now multiple exposure can add a different feel too, although often the patterns are complex enough straight.

Impermanence, imperfection and decay will always provide visual opportunities but are just one part of Nature’s story. However, by noticing and celebrating the beauty to be found here, one can perhaps hope it might encourage a wider appreciation and acceptance of things like imperfection and ageing in society more generally.

Do you have any particular projects or ambitions for the future or themes that you would like to explore further?

I would like to continue to pursue a move towards abstraction, although I don’t see myself moving away from nature completely. I find myself at the moment with desire to search for more watery images – having been landlocked for a while the coast is calling me! But I need to think through exactly what my theme will be, to create the necessary framework and focus. There is also the desire I mentioned earlier, to incorporate the healing power of colour in my images in a more deliberate and focussed way, and target well-being environments to display and sell my work.

More Art Fairs are back this year, which I use to sell my work, and I have several booked up that will need preparation and planning. And I have a group exhibition scheduled for November in Whitstable, with the possibility of a solo exhibition in a wonderful location locally. I’m exploring gallery representation too.

If you had to take a break from all things photographic for a week, what would you end up doing? What other hobbies or interests do you have?

I enjoy gardening (well not always when it’s freezing cold and wet and windy), so I would probably spend some much needed time in my garden – tidying, planting, pruning, nurturing and more. The Spring bulbs are just appearing now, which is always such a joy.

I love walking in Nature too, even without a camera. It always lifts my spirits and nourishes my soul. I try to practice mindfulness as I walk, but often get distracted – usually by photographic opportunities, so maybe I can be more focussed with no means of capturing an image.

And I am a great reader, and really appreciate my local library. There’s the inspiration that comes from art and photography books of course, and my book club is wonderful for introducing me to all kinds of books I might never have found, but I do love a good crime thriller!

And finally, is there someone whose photography you enjoy – perhaps someone that we may not have come across - and whose work you think we should feature in a future issue? They can be amateur or professional.

It would be impossible to pick just one person from the 19 other participants on the Bailey Chinnery course I have just done, as they are all amazing photographic artists in different ways. So I think it would be more diplomatic to go elsewhere for a suggestion. I have only lately discovered the fabulous tidal abstracts of Marianthi Lainas, where she uses light sensitive paper to record the tidal movements out on the sandbanks of the Wirral. Completely awe-inspiring.

And I recently came across the work of Caroline Fraser, whose abstract images of the salt marsh at Rye are completely sublime, as well as other intriguing intimate landscapes and more.

Thank you Jocelyn for sharing your thoughts with us in such detail. We wish you well with your forthcoming shows and exhibitions, and in your continued exploration and experimentation.

You can see more of Jocelyn’s work at https://www.jocelynhorsfall.com and you’ll also find her on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jocelynhorsfall/.