Sky/Skye

Derrick Sansome I have been playing with cameras since I was 12 and nearly 53 years later I am finally producing the odd image worth framing and displaying.





My son and daughter in law invited me to join them on holiday on Skye in October and subsequently invited my daughter as well telling her “you do realise that this trip will simply consist of taking dad from one photo location to another don’t you?”

I successfully convinced them we were simply visiting all the best bits, of these four images three were taken at or near the best bits but looking in the other direction or whilst travelling to/from those locations. It was a wet windy week but that brought both variety and opportunity that I really enjoyed and a variety in the sky above and I am very grateful for the invitation.