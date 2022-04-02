John Maillard has exhibited in galleries around New Zealand, USA, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom for over three decades. He considers himself an experimenter with printmaking, drawing, interactive digital media and photography. He is primarily a landscape photographer.

It's tough to pin down one landscape you want to write about.

My mind goes back to one of my favourite books, by Magnum, titled "Magnum landscapes".

I found it in a bookshop in 1998 even though I was broke I bought it, love at first sight. I realise that this book has deeply influenced me. I can almost see a little bit of my photography in every photograph in the book, inspiring me and moving me.

My images of people, my rendering of landscape, the way I look at colour, the way I look at light. Even some of the quotes in the book seem to be part of me and my ideas. There are photographs from all the greats of Magnum, even Martin Parr, who visited to share his work when I was an innocent art student in Surrey. This book inspired me to study photography as a postgraduate student with Paul Hill that year.

Here's a quote from Thomas Hardy from the book:

The yearning to travel, to discover a place and the secrets of its beauty, is reinforced through the contemplation of Photographs as photography was invented in the American West, the Alps, the Nile, sorry for New York. The lover of the landscape. It was this emotional thrill to the eye of the artist to compose his photographic surfaces some way within the limits of the stretch of landscape points of light like Topaz, claimed the area increased in transparency with a lapse of minutes. It was Chrisminster unquestionably either directly scene or marriage in the particular atmosphere. ~ Thomas Hardy, Jude the Obscure, 1896.

The photograph that left me wondering and speechless is a straightforward print with an orange sunset glow printed on matt paper in this small book.

A landscape romantically made during the golden hour, I presume on 35 mm. It has actors on the page, Iraji fighters from 1974 walking down to golden hills and blue water. Almost in the vein of men returning from a harvest, except they are carrying guns (in another picture made at the same time, rocket launchers).

The photographer Bruno Barbey, a visitor to the land, and a tourist of documentation, captured this romantic scene. But romance in whose eyes? Was it the photographer making sense of the scene? Was he sending messages to us? Am I just reading that into the picture?

This landscape, and it is a landscape, sends us a whole plethora of meanings that touch our inner romanticism, our sense of the painterly landscape, our sense of the story. Where had the men been? Were they going to battle or coming home?

They all seem to relish the view of Lake Dukan in the dusk.

I have only found one example of the image on a Facebook page. The book version glows more than its digital cousin.

Barby has told us more about himself, more about that time, and a little bit of the blood-soaked future of that region in one photograph, through its softness and its composition. It could even be a modern, heavily worked on digital document from RAW using luminance masks. Except it is an example of a master photographer making the best use of composition and light on film, at a time when it took a room of computers to change or even make a digital photograph.

This photograph can hold me in a way many do not.

It is a document of a time we should remember and understand that for every photograph we take, there is a counter-reaction, a glimpse of the photographer and his story.

Barbey's photograph is of its time when, during the Vietnam war, enough photographs were made to cover an aircraft carrier every day. Now in the digital world, like my photographs from Africa, all is quickly forgotten; billions of images are made every day in the mad rush for the new, the starry sky, the saturated, the formalised digital romance that pours forth from the web.

Barbey's photograph is a holding pin, a moment in time.

His photograph is in my thoughts every time I lift my camera, every time I wonder why I bother to take a picture. Why this obsession with the photograph, its history, and people?

If I make one photograph in my whole life that influences a young photographer to make a little change in the world for the better, that will be enough. Barbey inspired me to look further and with more focus.

For me, as a young idealist photographer, just back from working with NGOs in West Africa for several years. The act of buying this book, this picture and the rest of the photographs in the book struck me deeply, especially as I had danced with my own demise a few times as a working photographer.

The picture reminded me of a passage from a Wim Wenders book:

To shoot pictures........

Taking pictures is an act in time,

in which something is snapped out of its own time

it is commonly assumed

that whatever is captured in this act

lies IN FRONT OF the camera.

But that is not true.

Taking pictures is an act in two directions:

Forwards and backwards

~ Wim Wenders "Once" 1994

Finally, to see such storytelling in a simple photograph leaves me empty. Ready to make one more landscape, in the company of so many dead and living photographers who raise a camera, These memories of long-gone photographs live with me as I make sense of the world around me.

Salute Bruno rest in peace.

Bruno Barbey began his relationship with Magnum Photos in 1964. He served as Magnum vice president for Europe in 1978/1979 and as President of Magnum International from 1992 to 1995. Barbey worked on all five continents and covered conflicts in Nigeria, Vietnam, the Middle East, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Iraq and Kuwait. His work has appeared in the world's major publications, and over 30 books of his work have been published to date.­­­­

Barbey received numerous awards for his work, including the French National Order of Merit. His photographs are exhibited worldwide and feature in numerous museum collections.